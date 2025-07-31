Trending
U.S. News
July 31, 2025 / 7:51 AM

Senate Democrats vote against arms sales to Israel in record number

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in March. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in March. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate has approved weapons sales to Israel, despite the fact that a majority of Senate Democrats voted against the measure.

Twenty-seven of the 47 Democrats voted Wednesday in favor of two resolutions to block U.S. military sales to Israel, a change from the historically typical bipartisan support such resolutions are expected to receive.

The resolutions were sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who said in a press release Wednesday that "the members of the Senate Democratic caucus voted to stop sending arms shipments to a Netanyahu government which has waged a horrific, immoral, and illegal war against the Palestinian people."

"The tide is turning," he added. "The American people do not want to spend billions to starve children in Gaza."

Related

Sanders' resolutions may have failed, but the 27 senators in support is the most he has received in the three times he sponsored them. His first attempt in November of last year received 18 Democratic votes, and a second attempt in April scored 15.

However, 70 senators voted against Sanders' first resolution that sought to block over $675 million in weapons sales to Israel.

His second resolution, which would have prohibited the sale of thousands of assault rifles, lost more support as it was defeated by a 73-24 margin.

Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., voted in support of Sanders' resolutions for the first time.

"Tonight I voted YES to block the sale of certain weapons to Israel to send a message to Netanyahu's government," she posted to X Wednesday. "This legislative tool is not perfect, but frankly it is time to say ENOUGH to the suffering of innocent young children and families."

"Tonight, I voted in favor of blocking the Trump Administration from sending more weapons to Israel," said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., in an X post Wednesday, after voting yes for the first time.

"My votes tonight reflect my deep frustration with the Netanyahu government's abject failure to address humanitarian needs in Gaza and send a message to the Trump administration that it must change course if it wants to help end this devastating war," she concluded.

"The Democrats are moving forward on this issue, and I look forward to Republican support in the near future," Sanders further noted in his release.

Latest Headlines

Trump threatens trade deal over Canada's Palestine stance
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump threatens trade deal over Canada's Palestine stance
July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump late Wednesday threatened the potential of a trade deal between the United States and Canada, after Ottawa said it would recognize a Palestinian state.
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
July 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed following an "aviation incident" in California, authorities and officials said.
25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight
July 31 (UPI) -- More than two dozen passengers of a Delta Air Lines flight have been hospitalized following "significant turbulence," the carrier said late Wednesday.
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
July 30 (UPI) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested in the deaths of a couple hiking with their two uninjured young children at a northwest Arkansas state park, state police said.
U.S. sanctions massive Iranian oil shipping network
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. sanctions massive Iranian oil shipping network
July 31 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday sanctioned dozens of individuals, entities and vessels accused of being an Iranian oil and petroleum shipping network.
Bodies of man, 2 girls recovered from burning Nebraska plant
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bodies of man, 2 girls recovered from burning Nebraska plant
July 30 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and two girls were recovered Wednesday from the burning wreckage of a Nebraska fuel pellets plant that exploded a day prior.
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
July 30 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder for setting a Virginia city councilman on fire on Wednesday, in what authorities are saying was an apparent personal attack.
Senate hearing on critical minerals reveals U.S. strategy in Africa
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Senate hearing on critical minerals reveals U.S. strategy in Africa
WASHINGTON, July 30 (UPI) -- Senators turned their attention Wednesday to securing U.S. access to critical minerals in Africa, an increasingly urgent priority amid global competition.
Goodwill Industries partners with Google for free AI training course
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Goodwill Industries partners with Google for free AI training course
July 30 (UPI) -- Goodwill Industries has partnered with Google to train 200,000 people in artificial intelligence skils in the United States.
Trump tech initiative proposed to streamline healthcare services
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump tech initiative proposed to streamline healthcare services
July 30 (UPI) -- Sharing healthcare information among medical service providers might be easier under a plan proposed by President Donald Trump and others on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Volcano, tsunami warnings downgraded following 8.8-magnitude quake
Volcano, tsunami warnings downgraded following 8.8-magnitude quake
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Mountain rescue attempt ends as ex-Olympian declared dead
Mountain rescue attempt ends as ex-Olympian declared dead
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California

Follow Us