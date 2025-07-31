Trending
U.S. News
July 31, 2025 / 9:24 AM

Moderna to lay off 10% of workforce

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Moderna said it plans to reduce the size of its workforce by 10% globally on Thursday. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE
Moderna said it plans to reduce the size of its workforce by 10% globally on Thursday. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- Moderna said Thursday it plans to reduce the size of its workforce by 10% globally.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a memo to employees that the company expects to reduce its workforce to fewer than 5,000 employees by the end of 2025. said by the end of the year, it's expecting fewer than 5,000 employees, according to a press release.

"This decision was not made lightly. It impacts teammates and friends who have dedicated themselves to our mission and who have helped build Moderna. I want to express, on behalf of the entire Executive Committee and on behalf of patients you have served, our deepest thanks for everything you have contributed," the company stated in a release.

The company is committed to reducing its operating expenses by approximately $1.5 billion by 2027.

Related

"Every effort was made to avoid affecting jobs. But today, reshaping our operating structure and aligning our cost structure to the realities of our business are essential to remain focused and financially disciplined, while continuing to invest in our science on the path to 2027," Bancel said in a press release.

In May, the Food and Drug Administration approved a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna.

The company has three approved products and the potential of eight more approvals in the next year.

"We are sharpening our focus, becoming leaner, and staying ambitious in oncology, rare diseases and latent viruses," said Bancel.

"I want to express, on behalf of the entire Executive Committee and on behalf of patients you have served, our deepest thanks for everything you have contributed," he said.

Latest Headlines

Senate Democrats vote against arms sales to Israel in record number
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate Democrats vote against arms sales to Israel in record number
July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate has approved weapons sales to Israel, despite the fact that a majority of Senate Democrats voted against the measure.
Trump threatens trade deal over Canada's Palestine stance
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump threatens trade deal over Canada's Palestine stance
July 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump late Wednesday threatened the potential of a trade deal between the United States and Canada, after Ottawa said it would recognize a Palestinian state.
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
July 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed following an "aviation incident" in California, authorities and officials said.
25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight
July 31 (UPI) -- More than two dozen passengers of a Delta Air Lines flight have been hospitalized following "significant turbulence," the carrier said late Wednesday.
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
July 30 (UPI) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested in the deaths of a couple hiking with their two uninjured young children at a northwest Arkansas state park, state police said.
U.S. sanctions massive Iranian oil shipping network
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions massive Iranian oil shipping network
July 31 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday sanctioned dozens of individuals, entities and vessels accused of being an Iranian oil and petroleum shipping network.
Bodies of man, 2 girls recovered from burning Nebraska plant
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Bodies of man, 2 girls recovered from burning Nebraska plant
July 30 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and two girls were recovered Wednesday from the burning wreckage of a Nebraska fuel pellets plant that exploded a day prior.
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
July 30 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder for setting a Virginia city councilman on fire on Wednesday, in what authorities are saying was an apparent personal attack.
Senate hearing on critical minerals reveals U.S. strategy in Africa
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senate hearing on critical minerals reveals U.S. strategy in Africa
WASHINGTON, July 30 (UPI) -- Senators turned their attention Wednesday to securing U.S. access to critical minerals in Africa, an increasingly urgent priority amid global competition.
Goodwill Industries partners with Google for free AI training course
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Goodwill Industries partners with Google for free AI training course
July 30 (UPI) -- Goodwill Industries has partnered with Google to train 200,000 people in artificial intelligence skils in the United States.

Trending Stories

Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Volcano, tsunami warnings downgraded following 8.8-magnitude quake
Volcano, tsunami warnings downgraded following 8.8-magnitude quake
Mountain rescue attempt ends as ex-Olympian declared dead
Mountain rescue attempt ends as ex-Olympian declared dead
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California

Follow Us