Moderna to lay off 10% of workforce

July 31 (UPI) -- Moderna said Thursday it plans to reduce the size of its workforce by 10% globally.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a memo to employees that the company expects to reduce its workforce to fewer than 5,000 employees by the end of 2025. said by the end of the year, it's expecting fewer than 5,000 employees, according to a press release.

"This decision was not made lightly. It impacts teammates and friends who have dedicated themselves to our mission and who have helped build Moderna. I want to express, on behalf of the entire Executive Committee and on behalf of patients you have served, our deepest thanks for everything you have contributed," the company stated in a release.

The company is committed to reducing its operating expenses by approximately $1.5 billion by 2027.

"Every effort was made to avoid affecting jobs. But today, reshaping our operating structure and aligning our cost structure to the realities of our business are essential to remain focused and financially disciplined, while continuing to invest in our science on the path to 2027," Bancel said in a press release.

In May, the Food and Drug Administration approved a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna.

The company has three approved products and the potential of eight more approvals in the next year.

"We are sharpening our focus, becoming leaner, and staying ambitious in oncology, rare diseases and latent viruses," said Bancel.

