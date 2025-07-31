Trending
July 31, 2025 / 11:42 AM

Microsoft reaches $4 trillion market value, joins Nvidia

By Ian Stark
Microsoft chairperson and CEO Satya Nadella speaks while in Tokyo, Japan in November of 2018. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Microsoft chairperson and CEO Satya Nadella speaks while in Tokyo, Japan in November of 2018. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

July 31 (UPI) -- Microsoft jumped past the $4 trillion market value mark Thursday, joining Nvidia as only the second public company ever to achieve the financial feat.

Its shares shot up almost 8% after the tech company reported earning $76.7 billion in revenue last quarter, with a net income earning of $27.2 billion, a 24% rise.

It also showed that its Azure cloud computing platform is bringing in an annual $75 billion, growing 34% year-over-year. All these positive fiscal wins brought the company over $4 trillion in after-hours trading Wednesday, and after opening over that value Thursday, it became a member of a now-two-member club with Nvidia.

Apple stands as the third most-valued company at around $3.2 trillion, but its stock has sunk so far in 2025, down around 17%. Its current financial status will be even clearer by the weekend, as it is slated to report its quarterly results Thursday after the closing bell.

"Cloud and AI is the driving force of business transformation across every industry and sector," said Microsoft chairperson and CEO Satya Nadella in a press release Wednesday. "We're innovating across the tech stack to help customers adapt and grow in this new era, and this year, Azure surpassed $75 billion in revenue, up 34%, driven by growth across all workloads."

The company declared itself "the leader in Cloud and AI infrastructure," in a social media post Wednesday.

