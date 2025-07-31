Trending
U.S. News
July 31, 2025 / 12:29 AM

U.S. sanctions massive Iranian oil shipping network

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
The Treasury under Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday issued dozens of sanctions targeting a massive Iranian shipping network. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
The Treasury under Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday issued dozens of sanctions targeting a massive Iranian shipping network. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday sanctioned dozens of individuals, entities and vessels accused of being an Iranian oil and petroleum shipping network, as the Trump administration continues with its so-called maximum pressure campaign targeting Tehran.

The 50 people and entities and 50 vessels blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury, along with 20 entities and 10 vessels sanctioned by the State Department on Wednesday, represent the largest punitive package against Iran since 2018, when President Donald Trump first imposed mass sanctions against Iran during his first term.

In 2018, Trump pulled the United States from a landmark multinational Obama-era accord aimed at preventing Tehran from securing a nuclear weapon, and slapped sanctions on the country as part of his maximum pressure campaign that failed to bring Iran to the negotiating table on a new deal.

Instead, Iran escalated its nuclear program to the point that the State Department remarked in 2022 that it would need as little as a week to produce enough weapons-grade highly enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon.

Related

Trump reinstated his maximum pressure campaign on Iran in February and has been targeting its ability to generate revenue since. He also attacked three Iranian nuclear sites last month, amid Israel's war against Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza.

The sanctions unveiled Wednesday target the vast shipping network of 49-year-old Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani that the United States accuses of laundering billions in profit from the sales of Iranian and Russian crude oil and other petroleum products to buyers mostly in China.

Hossein is the son of Ali Shamkhani, a top political advisor to Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei, and who was sanctioned by the United States in 2020.

"The Shamkhani family's shipping empire highlights how the Iranian regime elites leverage their positions to accrue massive wealth and fund the regime's dangerous behavior," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

"These actions put America first by targeting regime elites that profit while Tehran threatens the safety of the United States."

Bessent added on X that with Wednesday's sanctions, the United States has sanctioned more than 500 Iranian and Iran-linked targets this year.

The announcement of sanctions comes a day after Iran's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, threatened to retaliate against any new threats to its nuclear program.

"If aggression is repeated, we will not hesitate to react in a more decisive manner and in a way that will be IMPOSSIBLE to cover up," he said on X on Monday.

Trump claimed his strikes "obliterated" Iran's nuclear program, while others have questioned the severity of the damage.

Latest Headlines

Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
July 30 (UPI) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested in the deaths of a couple hiking with their two uninjured young children at a northwest Arkansas state park, state police said.
Bodies of man, 2 girls recovered from burning Nebraska plant
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bodies of man, 2 girls recovered from burning Nebraska plant
July 30 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and two girls were recovered Wednesday from the burning wreckage of a Nebraska fuel pellets plant that exploded a day prior.
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
July 30 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder for setting a Virginia city councilman on fire on Wednesday, in what authorities are saying was an apparent personal attack.
Senate hearing on critical minerals reveals U.S. strategy in Africa
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate hearing on critical minerals reveals U.S. strategy in Africa
WASHINGTON, July 30 (UPI) -- Senators turned their attention Wednesday to securing U.S. access to critical minerals in Africa, an increasingly urgent priority amid global competition.
Goodwill Industries partners with Google for free AI training course
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Goodwill Industries partners with Google for free AI training course
July 30 (UPI) -- Goodwill Industries has partnered with Google to train 200,000 people in artificial intelligence skils in the United States.
Trump tech initiative proposed to streamline healthcare services
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump tech initiative proposed to streamline healthcare services
July 30 (UPI) -- Sharing healthcare information among medical service providers might be easier under a plan proposed by President Donald Trump and others on Wednesday.
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
July 30 (UPI) -- Brown University settled with the Trump administration to restore research funding, agreeing to pay $50 million over 10 years, a week after Columbia settled.
Harris halts gubernatorial talk, spurs speculation on run for White House
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Harris halts gubernatorial talk, spurs speculation on run for White House
July 30 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris will not seek the governorship of California in 2026 but might run for president in 2028 after helping other Democrats.
Witkoff to discuss 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza with Israelis
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Witkoff to discuss 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza with Israelis
July 30 (UPI) -- U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is slated to travel to Israel on Thursday to discuss conditions in Gaza amid reports of a "humanitarian crisis" there.
Canadian man accused of killing daughter, 9, in upstate New York
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Canadian man accused of killing daughter, 9, in upstate New York
July 30 (UPI) -- A Canadian man, Luciano Frattolin,pleaded not guilty in the death of his 9-year-old daughter while on vacation in upstate New York. He is being held on no bail

Trending Stories

Police identify alleged shooter, victims in Reno shooting
Police identify alleged shooter, victims in Reno shooting
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Volcano, tsunami warnings downgraded following 8.8-magnitude quake
Volcano, tsunami warnings downgraded following 8.8-magnitude quake
2 children reportedly among 3 killed in Nebraska plant explosion
2 children reportedly among 3 killed in Nebraska plant explosion
Mountain rescue attempt ends as ex-Olympian declared dead
Mountain rescue attempt ends as ex-Olympian declared dead

Follow Us