July 31, 2025 / 4:26 PM

Former NFL players join BBB to launch Small Business Training Camp

By Lisa Hornung
Tennessee Titans Keith Bullock arrives for the Hotel De Maxim Super Bowl party at the Sagamore Hotel on Miami Beach in 2007. As a successful entrepreneur, he will help teach students at the Small Business Training Camp. File Photo by Martin Fried/UPI
Tennessee Titans Keith Bullock arrives for the Hotel De Maxim Super Bowl party at the Sagamore Hotel on Miami Beach in 2007. As a successful entrepreneur, he will help teach students at the Small Business Training Camp. File Photo by Martin Fried/UPI

July 31 (UPI) -- The National Football League Alumni Association announced the Small Business Training Camp along with the Better Business Bureau Foundation for Better Business to help NFL alumni launch and run small businesses.

Former NFL players who have become successful entrepreneurs play a key role in the program, a press release from the BBB said.

Some players contributing to the program are:

  • Tim Baylor, former Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Colts defensive back and founder and president of the JADT Development Group
  • Keith Bulluck, former Tennessee Titans and New York Giants linebacker and owner of Just Love Coffee Café
  • LeRoy Butler, former Green Bay Packers safety and owner of Leap Vodka
  • Michael Griffin, former Tennessee Titans safety who co-owns Gigi's Cupcakes in Austin, Texas, with former NFL player Brian Orakpo and Bryan Hinson
  • Terrence Holt, former Detroit Lions safety who co-owns Holt Brothers Construction with his brother Torry Holt, former wide receiver for the St. Louis Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Dick Vermeil, former head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs, who is a long-time owner of Vermeil Wines

Some NFL alumni are learning from and using the expertise and educational programming, like course content related to forming a small business, financial fundamentals and cash flow, sales and marketing, customer service and retention, compliance and risk management, and human resources management. They are also using the resources offered by the Small Business Administration, including Small Business Development Centers, and highly successful business leaders across the country, including former NFL players, to lend their key insights and support.

The camp also aims to promote and support small business development in communities partnering with NFL Alumni chapters.

"Supporting former NFL players in life after football is a core component of NFL Alumni's mission," said Brad Edwards, CEO of NFL Alumni. "Our continued partnership with BBB - Heart of Texas and its Foundation for Better Business enables us to provide retired players many of the resources they need to become entrepreneurs and both launch and grow businesses and contribute to the community."

