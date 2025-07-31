Great-grandmother finds infant fatally injured by 130-lb. dog

July 31 (UPI) -- Officials in an eastern Florida community are investigating after a baby was fatally injured by a large family dog.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced Thursday that a 5-month-old boy was found bleeding by his great-grandmother and great-aunt in a home in the city of Ormond Beach. The women had been watching the child on Wednesday evening as his parents had gone out to celebrate his mother's birthday.

Chitwood stated the child was put into a bedroom after "being a little fussy," and that, after they closed the door, the aunt's three dogs were allowed out of their cages.

The two caretakers then went into the kitchen, but upon exiting found the bedroom door where the child was placed had been opened. The great-grandmother then reportedly entered the bedroom to find the boy bleeding and "lifeless" with one of the dogs, a 130-lb. Great Dane-husky mix sitting next to him.

The caretakers called 911 at 9:49 p.m. EDT, but as the call was being made, the parents arrived at the house. The parents then took the child to a hospital in Daytona Beach, where he was pronounced dead.

The animal has since been taken by Volusia County Animal Services, which is now under a 10-day hold, for which the family can make an appeal before the dog is euthanized.