Trending
U.S. News
July 31, 2025 / 3:30 AM

Navy F-35 jet crashes in California

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
F-35C Lightning II like the one seen here in November 17, 2024, crashed Wednesday in California. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
F-35C Lightning II like the one seen here in November 17, 2024, crashed Wednesday in California. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed following an "aviation incident" in California, authorities and officials said.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Naval Air Station Lemoore said in a statement.

Specifics about the crash were not made public, but the Navy said the F-35C "went down" not far from Naval Air Station Lemoore, located about 38 miles southwest of Fresno.

"We can confirm the pilot successfully ejected and is safe," it said.

The aircraft was attached to the Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-125, known as the Rough Riders.

It is the second crash involving an F-35 fighter jet so far this year in the United States.

In late January, an F-35 Lightning II aircraft crashed at Alaska's Eielson Air Force Base.

The Air Force said the pilot was safe following the incident.

The F-35C is the fifth-generation of a long-rang stealth fighter jet used by the United States Navy, Marine Crops and Air Force. According to the Navy, it is used to perform air-to-air combat, air-to-ground strikes, reconnaissance and electronic warfare.

The Lockheed Martin-manufactured plane costs between $62.2 million and $77.2 million, according to a December Congressional Research Service report.

Read More

Latest Headlines

25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight
July 31 (UPI) -- More than two dozen passengers of a Delta Air Lines flight have been hospitalized following "significant turbulence," the carrier said late Wednesday.
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
July 30 (UPI) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested in the deaths of a couple hiking with their two uninjured young children at a northwest Arkansas state park, state police said.
U.S. sanctions massive Iranian oil shipping network
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions massive Iranian oil shipping network
July 31 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday sanctioned dozens of individuals, entities and vessels accused of being an Iranian oil and petroleum shipping network.
Bodies of man, 2 girls recovered from burning Nebraska plant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bodies of man, 2 girls recovered from burning Nebraska plant
July 30 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and two girls were recovered Wednesday from the burning wreckage of a Nebraska fuel pellets plant that exploded a day prior.
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
July 30 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder for setting a Virginia city councilman on fire on Wednesday, in what authorities are saying was an apparent personal attack.
Senate hearing on critical minerals reveals U.S. strategy in Africa
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate hearing on critical minerals reveals U.S. strategy in Africa
WASHINGTON, July 30 (UPI) -- Senators turned their attention Wednesday to securing U.S. access to critical minerals in Africa, an increasingly urgent priority amid global competition.
Goodwill Industries partners with Google for free AI training course
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Goodwill Industries partners with Google for free AI training course
July 30 (UPI) -- Goodwill Industries has partnered with Google to train 200,000 people in artificial intelligence skils in the United States.
Trump tech initiative proposed to streamline healthcare services
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump tech initiative proposed to streamline healthcare services
July 30 (UPI) -- Sharing healthcare information among medical service providers might be easier under a plan proposed by President Donald Trump and others on Wednesday.
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
July 30 (UPI) -- Brown University settled with the Trump administration to restore research funding, agreeing to pay $50 million over 10 years, a week after Columbia settled.
Harris halts gubernatorial talk, spurs speculation on run for White House
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Harris halts gubernatorial talk, spurs speculation on run for White House
July 30 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris will not seek the governorship of California in 2026 but might run for president in 2028 after helping other Democrats.

Trending Stories

Police identify alleged shooter, victims in Reno shooting
Police identify alleged shooter, victims in Reno shooting
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Volcano, tsunami warnings downgraded following 8.8-magnitude quake
Volcano, tsunami warnings downgraded following 8.8-magnitude quake
Mountain rescue attempt ends as ex-Olympian declared dead
Mountain rescue attempt ends as ex-Olympian declared dead
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park

Follow Us