25 hospitalized after 'significant turbulence' hits Delta flight

July 31 (UPI) -- More than two dozen passengers of a Delta Air Lines flight have been hospitalized following "significant turbulence," the carrier said late Wednesday.

Delta flight DL56 was traveling from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam, but was diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after it encountered what it called significant turbulence.

Once the Airbus A330-900 had landed safely at the Minnesota airport, 25 passengers were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care, the airline said.

"We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders," Delta said in a statement. "Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs."

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said the flight had departed Salt Lake City at 4:45 p.m. local time, and encountered turbulence about a half hour into the trip.

The incident comes a little more than a month after five people were hospitalized following unexpected turbulence on their American Airlines flight from Miami, Fla., to North Carolina.