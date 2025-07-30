Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park

James Andrew McGann, of Springdale, Ark., was arrested and faces two counts of capital murder on Saturday, the state agency said in a news release. Photo by Arkansas State Police

July 30 (UPI) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested in the deaths of a couple hiking with their two young children, who were uninjured in the incident, at a northwest Arkansas state park, police said Wednesday night.

James Andrew McGann, of Springdale, Ark., was arrested and was charged with two counts of capital murder at Devil's Den State Park near Fayetteville, Arkansas State Police said in a news release. He was apprehended at 4:57 p.m. CDT at a barbershop, police said.

McGann had no connection to the family, Maj. Stacie Rhoads with ASP said at a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Lowell, a few miles south of Springdale and north of Fayetteville.

"We are refraining from releasing much of the information that led to that arrest," Rhoads said, adding they weren't releasing any information on a motive. "We still have a lot of work to do in terms of securing the conviction because that is our next big focus right now."

Clinton David Brink, 43, and his wife, Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were killed at the park in Washington County on Saturday afternoon, state police said. The couple, who recently moved to Prairie Grove from another state, were hiking with their daughters, 7 and 9.

They are safe and in the custody of relatives, police said.

McGann recently moved from Oklahoma and was employed at a bank, she said.

"I'm extremely grateful for the long hours and dedication that our Agents put forward in bringing justice to this family," ASP Col. Mike Hagar said. "The collaboration between State Police, other state and local law enforcement agencies, and our federal partners has been second to none. Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets, and bring relief to those two precious girls, and the rest of our citizens."

On Tuesday, a photo showing the back of a person of interest and a composite sketch were released. The suspect was described as a White male with a medium build and short hair who was wearing a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, dark pants and a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, according to the state agency.

There was a description of his vehicle: a black sedan that was possibly a Mazda. It had tape over its license plate while at the park.

The 2,500-acre park is in a remote and rural area, including rugged terrain with thick vegetation and no cellphone service. The park includes several trails and 20 miles for horseback riding.

The park is in Lee Creek Valley of the Boston Mountains, which are part of the Ozarks. It was selected as a state park in the 1930s, and developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a work relief program established during the Great Depression.

Devil's Den State Park was named one of the most beautiful state parks in America by @thetravlens. This park is an Arkansas icon, nestled in Lee Creek Valley. This stunning view is on the Yellow Rock trail at the park ! https://t.co/GExj8uK2XZ #ARStateParks #VisitArkansas pic.twitter.com/Fgh0ePWEdC— Arkansas State Parks (@ArkStateParks) January 28, 2023

Police were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. local time Saturday.

Since then, several tips from the public were received.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who appeared at the news confernce, said Wednesday in a statement on X: "No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend's crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our State.

"Let there be no mistake -- we do not tolerate violent crime in Arkansas. If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice."