Bodies of man, 2 girls recovered from burning Nebraska plant

July 30 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and two girls were recovered Wednesday from the burning wreckage of a Nebraska fuel pellets plant that exploded a day prior.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirmed the recovery of the three bodies in a statement Wednesday evening. The adult man has been identified as 32-year-old Dylan Danielson of Columbus. The identities of the two girls will not be released, it said.

The recovery of the bodies of the two girls came several hours after the recovery of Danielson, the sheriff's office said.

The Horizon Biofuels plant at the 950 S. Union St. in Fremont, about 50 miles northwest of Omaha, exploded at about 11:56 a.m. CDT Tuesday.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg told reporters during a Wednesday morning press conference that the deceased man was an employee at the plant and that the two girls, believed to be younger than 12, were at the plant waiting for him to get off work.

"The two children were there just waiting for him to get off to go to a doctor's appointment," he said.

The three people were initially listed as unaccounted for, with the mayor announcing during the Wednesday press conference that the search-and-rescue operation had shifted to a recovery mission.

He also said they were continuing to fight the blaze at the plant. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.