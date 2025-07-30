Trending
U.S. News
July 30, 2025 / 4:31 PM

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas faces charges in alleged gambling ring

By Lisa Hornung
Gilbert Arenas (pictured when he played with the Washington Wizards in 2010) has been indicted on charges of operating an illegal gambling business, along with five other defendants. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
July 30 (UPI) -- Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is facing federal charges in an alleged illegal gambling business out of his Encino, Calif., mansion.

The gambling allegedly included "high-stakes poker games," the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Arenas, 43, and five others were indicted and arrested Wednesday, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

Arenas is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. His first appearance is scheduled for later Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

Also charged in the indictment and arrested in connection with the illegal gambling business charges are:

  • Yevgeni Gershman, 49, a.k.a. "Giora," of Woodland Hills; a suspected organized crime figure from Israel
  • Evgenni Tourevski, 48, a.k.a. "Eugene," of Tarzana
  • Allan Austria, 52, a.k.a. "Elica," of West Hills
  • Yarin Cohen, 27, a.k.a. "YC," of Tarzana
  • Ievgen Krachun, 43, of Tarzana

Each of these people is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business, the DOJ said.

The indictment comes from a raid on the Encino home in 2022, when Los Angeles Police and federal agents allege they found about 26 players and 12 workers.

Federal agents allege that Gershman, a suspected Israeli mobster, used Arenas' Encino home to host illegal poker games, including "Pot Limit Omaha," invited guests to play and collected a fee for each pot.

Gershman is also accused of hiring young women to serve drinks, give massages, and offer companionship to the players. They were paid in tips but were required to pay a "tax," a percentage of their earnings. The house was staffed by chefs, valets and armed security guards, the press release said.

Arenas' name appears on a custom-made poker table in the home, court images show.

If convicted, the defendants face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count.

