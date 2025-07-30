Trending
Harris halts gubernatorial talk, spurs speculation on run for White House

By Mike Heuer
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President in the Capitol Rotunda on January 20. File Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President in the Capitol Rotunda on January 20. File Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI

July 30 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris will not seek the governorship of California in 2026 but might run for president in 2028.

Harris on Wednesday ended partial speculation regarding her political future when she announced she won't run in California's gubernatorial election next year.

"I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor," Harris said in a prepared statement.

"I love this state, its people and its promise. It is my home," Harris said. "But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for governor in this election."

Harris said she will focus her efforts on "helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly."

While doing that, Harris will be "listening to the American people" and will share "more details in the months ahead about my own plans," she said.

Those plans could include another run for the presidency during the 2028 election.

"Our politics, our government and our institutions too often have failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis," Harris said without elaborating on her crisis claim.

"We must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking -- committed to our same values and principles but not bound by the same playbook," she added.

Harris previously was California's attorney general from January 2011 to January 2017.

She then was a U.S. senator for California from 2017 until being appointed vice president in 2021.

Harris lost the Nov. 5 election to President Donald Trump after former President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign amid internal pressure, declining approval ratings and after a poor debate performance against Trump.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also might seek the Democratic Party's nomination for the presidency in 2028.

Other potential Democratic Party candidates include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Harris in February accepted the NAACP's Chairman Award.

