Trending
U.S. News
July 30, 2025 / 8:05 PM

Trump tech initiative proposed to streamline healthcare services

At event called "Make Health Tech Great Again," president and HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. say they want patients to be able to share data between doctors and more.

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Making Health Technology Great Again in the East Room at the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
1 of 3 | President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Making Health Technology Great Again in the East Room at the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Sharing healthcare information among medical service providers might be easier under a plan proposed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Trump and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. proposed a partnership with tech firms to make it easier for Americans to share their personal healthcare information with health services providers.

"This will allow patients to easily transmit information from one doctor to another, even if they're [in] different networks and using different record keeping systems," Trump said during an event dubbed Make Health Tech Great Again on Wednesday.

"America's healthcare networks have been overdue for a high-tech upgrade, and that's what we're doing," Trump said.

Related

"The existing systems are often slow, costly and incompatible with one another," he added. "But with today's announcement, we take a major step to bring healthcare into the digital age."

He called the move "vital" for making it more convenient and faster for people to obtain improved healthcare services and enjoy better health.

Officials with more than 60 companies agreed to partner with the Trump administration to make the sharing of health information easier and more efficient through apps and other forms of electronic communications.

"For decades, bureaucrats and entrenched interests buried health data and blocked patients from taking control of their health," Kennedy said during the event.

"That ends today," he said. "We're tearing down digital walls, returning power to patients and rebuilding a health system that serves the people."

"This is how we begin to make America healthy again," he added.

In addition to Trump and Kennedy, many others in the Trump administration attended the event that was held at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement has raised concern about the security of people's sensitive health information, which Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services spokeswoman Catherine Howden downplayed.

The "initiative aims to build a smarter, more secure and more personalized healthcare system," Howden said in a prepared statement.

The initiative "improves patient outcomes, reduces provider burden and drives greater value through private sector innovation," she added.

Latest Headlines

Senate hearing on critical minerals reveals U.S. strategy in Africa
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Senate hearing on critical minerals reveals U.S. strategy in Africa
WASHINGTON, July 30 (UPI) -- Senators turned their attention Wednesday to securing U.S. access to critical minerals in Africa, an increasingly urgent priority amid global competition.
Goodwill Industries partners with Google for free AI training course
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Goodwill Industries partners with Google for free AI training course
July 30 (UPI) -- Goodwill Industries has partnered with Google to train 200,000 people in artificial intelligence skils in the United States.
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
July 30 (UPI) -- Brown University settled with the Trump administration to restore research funding, agreeing to pay $50 million over 10 years, a week after Columbia settled.
Harris halts gubernatorial talk, spurs speculation on run for White House
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Harris halts gubernatorial talk, spurs speculation on run for White House
July 30 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Kamala Harris will not seek the governorship of California in 2026 but might run for president in 2028 after helping other Democrats.
Witkoff to discuss 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza with Israelis
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Witkoff to discuss 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza with Israelis
July 30 (UPI) -- U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is slated to travel to Israel on Thursday to discuss conditions in Gaza amid reports of a "humanitarian crisis" there.
Canadian man accused of killing daughter, 9, in upstate New York
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Canadian man accused of killing daughter, 9, in upstate New York
July 30 (UPI) -- A Canadian man, Luciano Frattolin,pleaded not guilty in the death of his 9-year-old daughter while on vacation in upstate New York. He is being held on no bail
Border agents continue to confiscate guns being smuggled out of U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Border agents continue to confiscate guns being smuggled out of U.S.
July 30 (UPI) -- U.S. border officials say CBP officers in Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border still keep seizing a "large" number of outbound firearms in scores of attempted smugglings to other countries.
Faith leaders seek to halt Byron Black's Tennessee execution
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Faith leaders seek to halt Byron Black's Tennessee execution
July 30 (UPI) -- Convicted triple-murderer Byron Black might elude his scheduled execution on Tuesday morning due to a recently claimed intellectual disability and dementia.
Flash flood threat looms ahead of dramatic cool-down in Northeast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Flash flood threat looms ahead of dramatic cool-down in Northeast
While not all locations in the Northeast will experience torrential downpours and strong thunderstorms into Friday, areas that do may receive several inches of rain could have to deal with flooding, forecasters warn.
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas faces charges in alleged gambling ring
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas faces charges in alleged gambling ring
July 30 (UPI) -- Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is facing federal charges of running an illegal gambling business out of his Encino, Calif., mansion. Five others were indicted.

Trending Stories

International team attempting mountain rescue of former Olympic champ
International team attempting mountain rescue of former Olympic champ
Strong quake strikes near Russia; tsunami alerts throughout Pacific
Strong quake strikes near Russia; tsunami alerts throughout Pacific
Police identify alleged shooter, victims in Reno shooting
Police identify alleged shooter, victims in Reno shooting
Volcano, tsunami warnings downgraded following 8.8-magnitude quake
Volcano, tsunami warnings downgraded following 8.8-magnitude quake
2 children reportedly among 3 killed in Nebraska plant explosion
2 children reportedly among 3 killed in Nebraska plant explosion

Follow Us