July 30, 2025 / 11:05 PM / Updated July 30, 2025 at 11:13 PM

Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged

By Darryl Coote
Shotsi Michael Buck Hayes is accused of setting fire to Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler on Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy of Danville Police Department/Facebook
July 30 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder for setting a Virginia city councilman on fire on Wednesday, in what authorities are saying was an apparent personal attack.

The suspect, Shotsi Michael Buck Hayes, is accused of confronting Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler, 38, at his office and dousing him with a flammable liquid. The pair then exited the building, where Hayes is accused of setting Vogler on fire before fleeing the scene by vehicle.

The Danville Police Department said in a statement that it responded to a report of a male being set on fire at the 700 block of Main Street at 11:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday, and apprehended Hayes several blocks away from the incident without further incident. He is being held at the Danville City Jail without bond.

Vogler was airlifted to a regional medical facility for treatment, authorities said, adding that his condition was not known.

"The victim and the suspect are known to each other and the attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim's position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation," the local police department said.

Hayes has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

Showcase Magazine said in a statement the incident occurred at its office where Vogler works. It said the attack occurred at 11:10 a.m. and that Vogler sustained "serious burn injuries."

In a recorded statement published to Facebook, Brad Brooks, publisher and owner of Showcase Magazine, said Hayes had allegedly doused Vogler with gasoline from a 5-gallon bucket.

Lee attempted to flee, running to the front of the building, where the suspect set him ablaze.

"Lee is awake and talking en route to the burn center in Lynchburg," Brooks said, adding that they are cooperating with police and their associate publisher was being interviewed by authorities.

"This type of senseless act of violence has to stop," an emotional Brooks said. "You do not have the right as a human being to get upset with someone enough to lash out and attempt to harm them in any way, much less this way."

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a statement saying he is praying "for a swift recovery for Lee and peace to be on the entire Danville community.

Danville, located along the Virginia-North Carolina border, is home to some 42,000 people, according to U.S. census data.

