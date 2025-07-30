Trending
U.S. News
July 30, 2025 / 2:06 PM

TikTok rolls out crowd-based 'Footnotes' fact checker in U.S.

By Chris Benson
Share with X

July 30 (UPI) -- TikTok on Wednesday announced a series of new safety, family and content features in addition to a community fact-checking tool similar to what's found on X and Facebook.

Company officials say its new add-ons will "help protect TikTok creators and empower them with tools to succeed so they can continue making content people love."

The updates will include creator care mode, a new mute feature, a creator's inbox and a "Creator Chat Room."

It also re-introduced its new "Footnotes" fact-checker feature that will roll out for U.S.-based users after the popular social media platform first revealed the plans in April.

Related

The pilot program will allow a "contributor" to rate and write Footnotes on TikTok clips.

Footnotes will "draw on the collective knowledge of the TikTok community by allowing people to add relevant information to content on our platform," Adam Presser, TikTok's chief of operations, trust and safety said in a release.

All U.S. TikTokers will be permitted to view the notes rated as helpful and able to submit their own rating. It performs similar to the "Community Notes" section on the Elon Musk-owned X.

"It will add to our suite of measures that help people understand the reliability of content and access authoritative sources," Presser added, saying it included TikTok's content labels, search banners, fact-checking program and other components.

Presser said Footnotes will use a "bridge-based ranking system" designed to find agreement between people who typically differ in opinion. He said it was inspired by the open-sourced systems utilized by other social media platforms.

He said it works by allowing contributors with differing opinions to vote on the helpfulness of a footnote. But only footnotes meeting the "helpful" threshold will be visible to the greater TikTok community.

A recent study suggested the platform has created a political echo chamber with users tending to follow accounts that align with their own political beliefs.

"Whether the content discusses a complex STEM-related concept, shares statistics that could misrepresent a topic, or updates about an ongoing event, there may be additional context that could help others better understand it," Presser stated.

"That's why we're building Footnotes."

It followed Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, in January when the company said it would end third-party fact-checking and shift to a user-generated "Community Notes" format.

Latest Headlines

Mark Zuckerberg announces plans for 'personal superintelligence'
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Mark Zuckerberg announces plans for 'personal superintelligence'
July 30 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg published a plan for "personal superintelligence" in AI ahead of the Meta second quarter earnings report to come later Wednesday.
2 children reportedly among 3 killed in Nebraska plant explosion
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
2 children reportedly among 3 killed in Nebraska plant explosion
July 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Nebraska said three people are confirmed dead following an explosion at a fuel pellets plant in Fremont. The dead were a father and two girls.
Rescission of public broadcast funding threatens rural areas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rescission of public broadcast funding threatens rural areas
July 30 (UPI) -- The congressional rescissions bill cutting more than $1 billion in funding to public broadcasting has rural communities at risk of losing primary news sources.
FDA chief scientific officer Vinay Prasad resigns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA chief scientific officer Vinay Prasad resigns
July 30 (UPI) -- Dr. Vinay Prasad, the chief scientific officer at the Food and Drug Administration, has resigned after only three months in the position.
Trump announces 25% tariff on India, warns of additional 'penalty'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump announces 25% tariff on India, warns of additional 'penalty'
July 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he will not only levy a 25% tariff on India but will add an additional financial "penalty" as well.
U.S. GDP grew 3% in second quarter
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. GDP grew 3% in second quarter
July 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy grew stronger than expected in the second quarter of 2025, according to the advance estimate released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
ADP: U.S. private sector added 104,000 jobs in July
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ADP: U.S. private sector added 104,000 jobs in July
July 30 (UPI) -- Private sector employment leapt forward in the United States this month while pay gains held steady, according to ADP.
USAID workers mourn agency's demise
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
USAID workers mourn agency's demise
WASHINGTON, July 30 (UPI) -- Three U.S. Agency for International Development workers had brought food, medicine and governance reform to places where conflict and poverty had taken root.
Economists: Federal Reserve unlikely to drop interest rates
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Economists: Federal Reserve unlikely to drop interest rates
July 30 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve will release its interest rates decision Wednesday, but it's unlikely to cut rates. Trump has lobbied against Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
DOJ finds UCLA failed to protect Jewish, Israeli students
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DOJ finds UCLA failed to protect Jewish, Israeli students
July 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has said that the University of California, Los Angeles, failed to protect Jewish student.

Trending Stories

International team attempting mountain rescue of former Olympic champ
International team attempting mountain rescue of former Olympic champ
Strong quake strikes near Russia; tsunami alerts throughout Pacific
Strong quake strikes near Russia; tsunami alerts throughout Pacific
Police identify alleged shooter, victims in Reno shooting
Police identify alleged shooter, victims in Reno shooting
2 children reportedly among 3 killed in Nebraska plant explosion
2 children reportedly among 3 killed in Nebraska plant explosion
Volcano, tsunami warnings downgraded following 8.8-magnitude quake
Volcano, tsunami warnings downgraded following 8.8-magnitude quake

Follow Us