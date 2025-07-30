Police identify alleged shooter, victims in Reno shooting

July 30 (UPI) -- Authorities investigating Monday's Reno, Nevada, shooting that left three peopled dead and two others injured have identified the shooter and his alleged deceased victims.

In a statement Tuesday night, Sparks Police said the shooter was 26-year-old Dakota Hawver, a Reno resident currently hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by police following his alleged shooting rampage.

Hawver is accused of shooting multiple people Monday morning at Reno's Grand Sierra Resort.

According to the Reno Police Department, Hawver walked toward the valet at the resort shortly before 7:30 a.m. local time Monday, produced a firearm and pointed it at a group of people.

The firearm initially malfunctioned, but once working again, he is accused of firing it at the group, shooting five people, resulting in one person being pronounced dead at the scene. The four other victims were transported to area hospital, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene through the parking lot where he was confronted by a resort security officer. Police said the suspect then fired on the security officer, who also returned fire. The suspect continued to flee through the parking lot where he is accused of fatally shooting the driver of a vehicle.

Reno police officers then arrived on the scene, where they located the suspect, who allegedly fired his weapon and struck a police cruiser.

"An officer-involved shooting then occurred," the Reno Police Department said in a statement. "Multiple officers from the Reno Police Department discharged their firearms, striking the suspect."

Sparks Police identified the deceased victims as Justin Aguila and Andrew Canepa, both 33 from Southern California, and Angel Martinez, a 66-year-old local resident.

Aguila and Canepa were in Reno for a bachelor party and were fatally shot from behind while waiting in the valet area for a ride to the airport.

Martinez was shot and killed in his vehicle in the parking lot. Sparks Police said the suspect "ambushed" Martinez. The suspect had been hiding behind another vehicle prior to shooting Martinez, police said.

Sparks Police on Tuesday identified the weapon the suspect used in the shooting as a 9mm handgun. Some 80 rounds, utilizing multiple magazines, were allegedly fired by the suspect, it said.

Authorities said Hawver legally purchased the firearm two years ago and had recently bought the ammunition.

"Hawver does not have any criminal history, nor has he been found to have any mental health history," Sparks Police said. "Finally, investigators have not found any connections to the Grand Sierra Resort or any of the victims, and his motive is unknown at this time."