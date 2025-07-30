Three remain unaccounted for following Nebraska plant explosion

July 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Nebraska said three people remain unaccounted for following an explosion at a fuel pellets plant in Fremont.

Fremont fire crews responded to calls of the explosion at the Horizon Biofuels plant located at 950 South Union Street in Fremont, about 50 miles northwest of Omaha, at 11:56 a.m. CDT.

Upon arrival, crews found "large structural issues with the building," Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said during a press conference.

Pictures of the building posted online by Nebraska State Trooper Tom Hicken show the building sustained significant damage. The top floors appear to have been completely destroyed.

Troopers and multiple fire and police agencies are on scene of a building fire near East Cloverly Road and South Union Street in Fremont. Law enforcement have a large radius around this area shut down so please stay away until the scene is secure.

Fremont fire chief Todd Bernt said they arrived on the scene to find "heavy smoke and a lot of flames."

"We had a lot of structural collapse," he said.

Authorities said three people were in the building when the explosion happened and remain unaccounted for.

"That's all we can say at this point," the mayor said.

Bernt said they have been unable to gain access to the building due to its structural issues, and have called Nebraska Task Force One for assistance.

He said they expect to be on the site for the next couple of days.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said that they will closely monitor the situation in coordination with local officials and authorities.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved -- and we're ready to help any way we can," he said in a statement.

According to its website, Horizon Biofuels is a leading provider of premium fuel pellets that are made from a blend of soft and hardwoods.