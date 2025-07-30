Mark Zuckerberg announces plans for 'personal superintelligence'

July 30 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg published a plan for "personal superintelligence" in artificial intelligence ahead of the Meta second quarter earnings report scheduled for later Wednesday.

Meta has spent billions hiring top AI researchers and engineers to take on this goal.

While the outline for superintelligence wasn't specific, he said he views it as a tool for "personal empowerment" over automation.

"This is distinct from others in the industry who believe superintelligence should be directed centrally towards automating all valuable work, and then humanity will live on a dole of its output," he wrote. "At Meta, we believe that people pursuing their individual aspirations is how we have always made progress expanding prosperity, science, health, and culture. This will be increasingly important in the future as well. The intersection of technology and how people live is Meta's focus, and this will only become more important in the future."

The company in June announced plans to invest $14.3 billion into Scale AI and hired CEO Alexandr Wang as Meta's chief AI officer.

Then Zuckerberg announced a new business unit called Meta Superintelligence Labs. Staff will work on foundation models such as the open-source Llama family of AI models, products and Fundamental AI Research projects.

"As profound as the abundance produced by AI may one day be, an even more meaningful impact on our lives will likely come from everyone having a personal superintelligence that helps you achieve your goals, create what you want to see in the world, experience any adventure, be a better friend to those you care about, and grow to become the person you aspire to be," Zuckerberg wrote. "Meta's vision is to bring personal superintelligence to everyone. We believe in putting this power in people's hands to direct it towards what they value in their own lives."

He also mentioned the importance of caution in AI.

"We believe the benefits of superintelligence should be shared with the world as broadly as possible. That said, superintelligence will raise novel safety concerns. We'll need to be rigorous about mitigating these risks and careful about what we choose to open source. Still, we believe that building a free society requires that we aim to empower people as much as possible," Zuckerberg wrote.