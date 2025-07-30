Trending
July 30, 2025

Goodwill Industries partners with Google for free AI training course

By Allen Cone
July 30 (UPI) -- Goodwill Industries has partnered with Google to train 200,000 people in artificial intelligence skills in the United States.

Goodwill, which helps people find jobs, will provide Google's AI Essentials course at no charge, the nonprofit said in a news release.

Google debuted the course in 2024.

Goodwill has offered Google's digital skills programs since 2017 with more than 400,000 Americans going into well-paying jobs.

The new course is available to anyone, including Goodwill employees and those who use Goodwill nonprofit career support. There are 150 local Goodwill organizations that offer assistance that includes employment placement and job training.

Anyone younger than 18 must have adult supervision while participating in the course.

The 10-hour AI Essentials course teaches how to use generative AI effectively in day-to-day work.

It includes practical, hands-on experience in tasks that involve videos, reading and interactive exercises. Activities involve Chat GPT, Copilot, Gemini.

Upon completion of the course, participants will earn a certificate from Google.

"At Goodwill, we believe that providing the right skills to people opens doors to opportunity," Steve Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International, said in a statement. "AI is transforming the workplace, and thanks to support from Google.org, we're ensuring that individuals can gain the essential knowledge needed to thrive in this digital era."

Goodwill in a news release noted that 86% of graduates say AI skills taught in the course will make them more productive and/or efficient in their jobs. And 80% say those skills will improve their overall job performance.

The application form is available on Goodwill's website.

"Google is proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with Goodwill, helping more people access local training for well-paying jobs," Hector Mujica, head of Americas Philanthropy, Google.org, said. "Goodwill's offering of Google's AI Essentials course will empower even more individuals to advance their economic mobility and prepare for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

The Google organization has a $150 million-plus investment portfolio that aims to boost access to education and economic opportunities.

Goodwill also has partnered with Comcast on digital literacy and workforce development.

Goodwill, which was founded in 1902, sells donated items in more than 3,300 locations in the United States and Canada.

Edgar J. Helms, a Methodist minister, collected items in wealthier areas of Boston, and trained and hired poor people to mend and repair the used goods.

The company's philosophy is a "hand up, not a handout."

