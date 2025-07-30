Trending
July 30, 2025 / 5:32 PM

Border agents continue to confiscate guns being smuggled out of U.S.

By Chris Benson
July 30 (UPI) -- U.S. border officials said Wednesday that CBP officers in Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border still keep seizing a "large" number of outbound firearms in scores of attempted smugglings to other countries.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized in the last two years through June over 400 handguns and long arms, nearly 1,000 magazines and gun parts, and nearly 52,000 rounds of ammunition.

The agency's "core function" is to keep Americans safe by "ensuring that weapons and terrorists do not enter the United States," Thomas Mahn, CBP's area port director for Galveston and the Port of Houston, said in a statement.

CBP's port officers stationed at the seaport in Houston and Galveston continue to seize its "large numbers" of guns, weapons and parts as attempted traffickers take steps to cross the border into Mexico.

Officials pointed to Honduras as a primary location of the guns.

Border officials added there's a likelihood that weapon shipments directed to other nations, such as Honduras, could "fuel chaos and contribute to escalating violence and instability in regions already grappling with security challenges."

America's border office says the illegal smuggling of guns is often carried out by masking the weapons within shipments of otherwise legitimate goods in shipping containers.

As an example, CBP officials also pointed to some 20 rounds of .45 ACP ammunition on its way to Honduras recently discovered hidden in a shipment of used household goods. It said another Honduras-bound seizure scored two pistols, two scopes, five magazines, one red-dot sight and 117 ammunition rounds, while a third shipment uncovered 769 rounds.

Canadian man accused of killing daughter, 9, in upstate New York
July 30 (UPI) -- A Canadian man, Luciano Frattolin,pleaded not guilty in the death of his 9-year-old daughter while on vacation in upstate New York. He is being held on no bail
Faith leaders seek to halt Byron Black's Tennessee execution
July 30 (UPI) -- Convicted triple-murderer Byron Black might elude his scheduled execution on Tuesday morning due to a recently claimed intellectual disability and dementia.
Flash flood threat looms ahead of dramatic cool-down in Northeast
While not all locations in the Northeast will experience torrential downpours and strong thunderstorms into Friday, areas that do may receive several inches of rain could have to deal with flooding, forecasters warn.
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas faces charges in alleged gambling ring
July 30 (UPI) -- Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is facing federal charges of running an illegal gambling business out of his Encino, Calif., mansion. Five others were indicted.
DOT approves $6B in contracts for upkeep on reserve fleet of ships
July 30 (UPI) -- The U.S Department of Transportation on Wednesday signed off on its multibillion dollar effort to update and bolster America's reserve fleet of ships ready to quickly aid U.S. military operations at a moments notice.
Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady despite Trump pressure
July 30 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve will release its interest rates decision Wednesday, but it's unlikely to cut rates. Trump has lobbied against Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Mark Zuckerberg announces plans for 'personal superintelligence'
July 30 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg published a plan for "personal superintelligence" in AI ahead of the Meta second quarter earnings report to come later Wednesday.
TikTok rolls out crowd-based 'Footnotes' fact checker in U.S.
July 30 (UPI) -- TikTok on Wednesday announced a series of new safety, family and content features in addition to a community fact-checking tool similar to what's found on X and Facebook.
2 children reportedly among 3 killed in Nebraska plant explosion
July 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Nebraska said three people are confirmed dead following an explosion at a fuel pellets plant in Fremont. The dead were a father and two girls.
Rescission of public broadcast funding threatens rural areas
July 30 (UPI) -- The congressional rescissions bill cutting more than $1 billion in funding to public broadcasting has rural communities at risk of losing primary news sources.

