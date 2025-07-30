Trending
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park

Clinton David Brink, 43, and his wife, Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were killed at Devil's Den State Park

By Allen Cone
James Andrew McGann, of Springdale, Ark., was arrested and faces two counts of capital murder on Saturday, the state agency said in a news release. Photo by Arkansas State Police
July 30 (UPI) -- A 28-year-old man has been arrested in the deaths of a couple hiking at a northwest Arkansas state park, state police said Wednesday night.

James Andrew McGann, of Springdale, Ark., was arrested and faces two counts of capital murder, the state agency said in a news release. He was apprehended at 4:57 p.m. CDT while getting a haircut, KHBS reported.

Authorities didn't reveal whether there was a link between the suspect and the victims.

Clinton David Brink, 43, and his wife, Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were killed at Devil's Den State Park near Fayetteville in Washington County on Saturday afternoon, state police said. The couple, who recently moved to Prairie Grove from another state, were hiking with their daughters, 7 and 9, who were not injured.

They are safe and in the custody of relatives, police said.

"I'm extremely grateful for the long hours and dedication that our Agents put forward in bringing justice to this family," ASP Col. Mike Hagar said. "The collaboration between State Police, other state and local law enforcement agencies, and our federal partners has been second to none. Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets, and bring relief to those two precious girls, and the rest of our citizens."

On Tuesday, a photo showing the back of a person of interest and a composite sketch were released. The suspect was described as a White male with a medium build and short hair who was wearing a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, dark pants and a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, according to the state agency.

There was a description of his vehicle: a black sedan that was possibly a Mazda. It had tape over its license plate while at the park.

The 2,500-acre park is in a remote and rural area, including rugged terrain with thick vegetation and no cellphone service. The park includes several trails and 20 miles for horseback riding.

The park is in Lee Creek Valley of the Boston Mountains, which are part of the Ozarks. It was selected as a state park in the 1930s, and developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a work relief program established during the Great Depression.

Police were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. local time Saturday.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday in a statement on X: "No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend's crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our State.

"Let there be no mistake -- we do not tolerate violent crime in Arkansas. If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice."

