Trending
U.S. News
July 29, 2025 / 7:00 PM

OpenAI announces new 'study mode' product for students

By Jake Thomas
Share with X
An illustration picture shows the introduction page of ChatGPT, an interactive AI chatbot model trained and developed by OpenAI. ChatGPT has unveiled a new function on the widely used intelligence app that it claims will help students learn instead of just feeding them easy answers. File Photo by Wu Hao/EPA
1 of 2 | An illustration picture shows the introduction page of ChatGPT, an interactive AI chatbot model trained and developed by OpenAI. ChatGPT has unveiled a new function on the widely used intelligence app that it claims will help students learn instead of just feeding them easy answers. File Photo by Wu Hao/EPA

July 29 (UPI) -- ChatGPT has unveiled a new function on the widely used intelligence app that it claims will help students learn instead of just feeding them easy answers.

Research company OpenAI announced in a blog post Tuesday the addition of "study mode" for the chatbot that is capable of engaging in human-like conversations and offering quick answers to users' questions. The company's announcement appears aimed at concerns that since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, the technology has contributed to student cheating, undercutting learning and a broader dumbing down of society.

Students who use the new mode to complete homework and prepare for exams will be "met with guiding questions that calibrate responses to their objective and skill level to help them build deeper understanding," according to the company's blog post.

ChatGPT draws on massive amounts of text to generate responses. Study mode was developed with input from teachers, scientists and other experts that OpenAI claims will encourage deeper learning while offering feedback. The new function includes interactive prompts, Socratic questioning, responses that seek to highlight connections, quizzes and other features.

Related

Leah Belsky, OpenAI's vice president of education, told TechCrunch in a press briefing that the company is not giving parents or administrators a way to lock students in study mode but said it may introduce those types of controls later.

Glenn Kleiman, a senior adviser at Stanford University's graduate school of education, told EducationWeek that study mode will help educators but he had questions about how well it would work.

"These are unknowns at this point," he said.

Study mode is available to logged in users for the Free, Plus, Pro and Team versions of the app. It will be available for its Edu version in coming weeks.

Latest Headlines

U.S. border officials: Our work balances 'enforcement with empathy'
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
U.S. border officials: Our work balances 'enforcement with empathy'
July 29 (UPI) -- officials at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday pointed out that CBP does more than protect Americans from illegal activity at the nation's borders.
Arkansas State Police release photo of double-murder suspect
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Arkansas State Police release photo of double-murder suspect
July 29 (UPI) -- The Arkansas State Police released a photo and artist's rendering of the man suspected of murdering two adults at Arkansas' Devil's Den State Park on Saturday.
EPA might reverse 'endangerment finding' for greenhouse gas emissions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EPA might reverse 'endangerment finding' for greenhouse gas emissions
July 29 (UPI) -- Environmental Protection Agency officials might end the agency's prior "endangerment finding" for greenhouse gas emissions and repeal vehicle regulations.
FBI's Boston office warns New Englanders of rising phone scams
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI's Boston office warns New Englanders of rising phone scams
July 29 (UPI) -- New England FBI officials issued a public warning over an uptick in scam phone calls purporting to be law enforcement in a bid to steal money or other personal info.
Heat and flood risk to continue in Northeast before cooler air arrives
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Heat and flood risk to continue in Northeast before cooler air arrives
With the jet stream positioned well to the north, hot and humid conditions are forecast for millions in the Northeast through Wednesday.
Yellowstone visitor suffers burns while hiking near geyser
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Yellowstone visitor suffers burns while hiking near geyser
A 17-year-old was taken to a hospital after burning his foot in a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park earlier this week.
Tropics may ramp up soon as Atlantic hurricane season enters next phase
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tropics may ramp up soon as Atlantic hurricane season enters next phase
Tropical activity in the Atlantic may start to ramp up soon as hurricane season prepares to shift into a higher gear as August arrives.
Combs attorneys ask judge to release Diddy ahead of October sentencing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Combs attorneys ask judge to release Diddy ahead of October sentencing
July 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday was asked by attorneys for Sean "Diddy" Combs to release the convicted entertainment mogul from jail as he awaits sentencing.
Apple will open manufacturing academy in Detroit
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Apple will open manufacturing academy in Detroit
July 29 (UPI) -- Apple announced on Tuesday it will open an all new Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit later this year.
Manhattan mass shooter may have been targeting NFL offices
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Manhattan mass shooter may have been targeting NFL offices
July 29 (UPI) -- The Nevada man behind a shooting spree in a Midtown Manhattan office building may have originally been targeting for the NFL headquarters, sources say.

Trending Stories

Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud
Three dead in shooting outside Reno casino; suspect apprehended
Three dead in shooting outside Reno casino; suspect apprehended

Follow Us