Joan Anderson, who brought the hula hoop to the world, dies at age 101

July 29 (UPI) -- Joan Anderson, a largely unknown Australian woman who spent decades unacknowledged for introducing the world to the now-iconic hula hoop, has died.

Anderson, who moved to the United States in 1946, noticed what would become the fad while on a trip visiting family in Australia years later, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's obituary. She observed a curious craze that involved groups of giggling people swinging wooden hoops around their waists.

An intrigued Anderson returned to the United States, where her mother sent her one of the bamboo rings. A friend remarked that the hip-swiveling motion of its users resembled that of the Hawaiian hula dance, giving the toy its widely known name, according to the obituary.

In the 2018 documentary Hula Girl, Anderson recalled how she and her husband met with an executive of American toy giant Wham-O who agreed to share profits if the hula hoop sold.

Wham-O patented the hula hoop in 1963, which became a memorable fad that sold millions and became one of the company's best-known products.

But Anderson's role in the introduction of the hula hoop went unacknowledged and she and her husband finally brought a lawsuit against the company that brought some financial compensation but no recognition, reports the BBC.

Anderson worked as a model alongside Marlyn Monroe and had four children, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. A statement from Anderson's family announcing her death said "She had a wonderful life and died peacefully on July 14, 2025 with her family around her."

