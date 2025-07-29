Trending
U.S. News
July 29, 2025 / 8:19 PM / Updated at 8:21 PM

Joan Anderson, who brought the hula hoop to the world, dies at age 101

By Jake Thomas
Share with X
A reveler uses a hula hoop to corral a shark marching in the Mardi Gras Parade in St. Louis in 2019. Wham-O patented the hula hoop in 1963, which became a memorable fad that sold millions and became one of the company's best-known products. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 2 | A reveler uses a hula hoop to corral a shark marching in the Mardi Gras Parade in St. Louis in 2019. Wham-O patented the hula hoop in 1963, which became a memorable fad that sold millions and became one of the company's best-known products. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Joan Anderson, a largely unknown Australian woman who spent decades unacknowledged for introducing the world to the now-iconic hula hoop, has died.

Anderson, who moved to the United States in 1946, noticed what would become the fad while on a trip visiting family in Australia years later, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's obituary. She observed a curious craze that involved groups of giggling people swinging wooden hoops around their waists.

An intrigued Anderson returned to the United States, where her mother sent her one of the bamboo rings. A friend remarked that the hip-swiveling motion of its users resembled that of the Hawaiian hula dance, giving the toy its widely known name, according to the obituary.

In the 2018 documentary Hula Girl, Anderson recalled how she and her husband met with an executive of American toy giant Wham-O who agreed to share profits if the hula hoop sold.

Wham-O patented the hula hoop in 1963, which became a memorable fad that sold millions and became one of the company's best-known products.

But Anderson's role in the introduction of the hula hoop went unacknowledged and she and her husband finally brought a lawsuit against the company that brought some financial compensation but no recognition, reports the BBC.

Anderson worked as a model alongside Marlyn Monroe and had four children, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. A statement from Anderson's family announcing her death said "She had a wonderful life and died peacefully on July 14, 2025 with her family around her."

Notable deaths of 2025

Ryne Sandberg
Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg waves to the crowd before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field in Chicago on October 12, 2015. Sandberg died on July 28 after a battle with cancer at the age of 65. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

OpenAI announces new 'study mode' product for students
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
OpenAI announces new 'study mode' product for students
July 29 (UPI) -- "Study mode" is now available on ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, that is intended to address concerns about its impact on students
U.S. border officials: Our work balances 'enforcement with empathy'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. border officials: Our work balances 'enforcement with empathy'
July 29 (UPI) -- officials at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday pointed out that CBP does more than protect Americans from illegal activity at the nation's borders.
Arkansas State Police release photo of double-murder suspect
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Arkansas State Police release photo of double-murder suspect
July 29 (UPI) -- The Arkansas State Police released a photo and artist's rendering of the man suspected of murdering two adults at Arkansas' Devil's Den State Park on Saturday.
EPA might reverse 'endangerment finding' for greenhouse gas emissions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
EPA might reverse 'endangerment finding' for greenhouse gas emissions
July 29 (UPI) -- Environmental Protection Agency officials might end the agency's prior "endangerment finding" for greenhouse gas emissions and repeal vehicle regulations.
FBI's Boston office warns New Englanders of rising phone scams
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FBI's Boston office warns New Englanders of rising phone scams
July 29 (UPI) -- New England FBI officials issued a public warning over an uptick in scam phone calls purporting to be law enforcement in a bid to steal money or other personal info.
Heat and flood risk to continue in Northeast before cooler air arrives
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Heat and flood risk to continue in Northeast before cooler air arrives
With the jet stream positioned well to the north, hot and humid conditions are forecast for millions in the Northeast through Wednesday.
Yellowstone visitor suffers burns while hiking near geyser
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Yellowstone visitor suffers burns while hiking near geyser
A 17-year-old was taken to a hospital after burning his foot in a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park earlier this week.
Tropics may ramp up soon as Atlantic hurricane season enters next phase
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tropics may ramp up soon as Atlantic hurricane season enters next phase
Tropical activity in the Atlantic may start to ramp up soon as hurricane season prepares to shift into a higher gear as August arrives.
Combs attorneys ask judge to release Diddy ahead of October sentencing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Combs attorneys ask judge to release Diddy ahead of October sentencing
July 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday was asked by attorneys for Sean "Diddy" Combs to release the convicted entertainment mogul from jail as he awaits sentencing.
Apple will open manufacturing academy in Detroit
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Apple will open manufacturing academy in Detroit
July 29 (UPI) -- Apple announced on Tuesday it will open an all new Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit later this year.

Trending Stories

Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud
1 killed, 1 hospitalized following plane crash in South Dakota
1 killed, 1 hospitalized following plane crash in South Dakota

Follow Us