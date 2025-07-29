Trending
U.S. News
July 29, 2025 / 5:33 PM

EPA might reverse 'endangerment finding' for greenhouse gas emissions

In 2009 the agency declared greenhouse gases to be a threat to public health and added such gases to those regulated by the Clean Air Act.

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin on Tuesday announced a potential reversal of the EPA's 2009 "endangerment finding" that is the basis of costly emissions regulations and an electric vehicle mandate. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin on Tuesday announced a potential reversal of the EPA's 2009 "endangerment finding" that is the basis of costly emissions regulations and an electric vehicle mandate. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Environmental Protection Agency officials might end the agency's prior "endangerment finding" for greenhouse gas emissions and repeal regulations for motor vehicles and engines.

The endangerment finding triggered the creation of $1 trillion in federal regulations, including an electric vehicle mandate, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said during a press event at an Indianapolis auto dealership on Tuesday.

"The Trump EPA is proposing to end 16 years of uncertainty for automakers and American consumers," Zeldin said in a news release.

"Many stakeholders have told me that the Obama and Biden EPAs twisted the law, ignored precedent and warped science to achieve their preferred ends and stick American families with hundreds of billions of dollars in hidden taxes every single year," Zeldin said.

Related

Reversing the endangerment finding would eliminate costly regulations and help consumers save more than $54 billion in annual costs, he added.

"We heard loud and clear the concern that the EPA's GHG emission standards themselves [and] not carbon dioxide ... was the real threat to Americans' livelihoods," Zeldin said.

The EPA's 2009 endangerment finding was not assessed independently and is the basis for costly regulations imposed by the Obama and Biden administrations and others at the state level, he added.

The EPA in 2009 declared greenhouse gases to be a threat to public health and added such gases to those regulated by the Clean Air Act.

The Obama and Biden administrations used the declaration to impose $1 trillion in regulations and mandate two-thirds of light vehicles and 46% of medium-duty vehicles produced by the auto industry be electric vehicles by 2032.

Zeldin said such regulations would "bankrupt the country" in the name of climate change, CBS News reported.

A March 2024 EPA impact report claims limiting vehicular greenhouse gas emissions would net more than $2.1 trillion in benefits over the next 30 years.

The savings would include $829 billion in fuel savings and $1.8 trillion in climate and public health benefits, according to the report.

Removing the greenhouse gas regulations imposed by the Obama and Biden administrations also would "amount to the largest deregulatory action in the history of the United States," Zeldin said, as reported by The New York Times.

Former Vice President Al Gore accused Zeldin and the Trump administration of favoring fossil fuels and profits over safety.

"Today's EPA announcement ignores the blindingly obvious reality of the climate crisis and sidelines the EPA's own scientists and lawyers in favor of the interests and profits of the fossil fuel industry," Gore said in a prepared statement.

The EPA's anticipated move would increase air pollution and people's cost of living, Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp predicted in a prepared statement.

"If there are no enforced limits on pollution, you get more of it, making life more expensive and even more dangerous," Krupp said. "The stakes could not be higher for Americans."

Reversing the EPA's endangerment finding would require a period of public comment before taking effect and withstanding likely lawsuits challenging the proposed change.

Latest Headlines

FBI's Boston office warns New Englanders of rising phone scams
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
FBI's Boston office warns New Englanders of rising phone scams
July 29 (UPI) -- New England FBI officials issued a public warning over an uptick in scam phone calls purporting to be law enforcement in a bid to steal money or other personal info.
Heat and flood risk to continue in Northeast before cooler air arrives
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Heat and flood risk to continue in Northeast before cooler air arrives
With the jet stream positioned well to the north, hot and humid conditions are forecast for millions in the Northeast through Wednesday.
Yellowstone visitor suffers burns while hiking near geyser
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Yellowstone visitor suffers burns while hiking near geyser
A 17-year-old was taken to a hospital after burning his foot in a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park earlier this week.
Tropics may ramp up soon as Atlantic hurricane season enters next phase
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tropics may ramp up soon as Atlantic hurricane season enters next phase
Tropical activity in the Atlantic may start to ramp up soon as hurricane season prepares to shift into a higher gear as August arrives.
Combs attorneys ask judge to release Diddy ahead of October sentencing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Combs attorneys ask judge to release Diddy ahead of October sentencing
July 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday was asked by attorneys for Sean "Diddy" Combs to release the convicted entertainment mogul from jail as he awaits sentencing.
Apple will open manufacturing academy in Detroit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Apple will open manufacturing academy in Detroit
July 29 (UPI) -- Apple announced on Tuesday it will open an all new Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit later this year.
Manhattan mass shooter may have been targeting NFL offices
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Manhattan mass shooter may have been targeting NFL offices
July 29 (UPI) -- The Nevada man behind a shooting spree in a Midtown Manhattan office building may have originally been targeting for the NFL headquarters, sources say.
Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern to merge in $85 billion deal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern to merge in $85 billion deal
July 29 (UPI) -- The Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern corporations announced Tuesday the companies will merge to create America's first transcontinental freight railroad.
Cash App launches group payment system allowing Apple Pay, Google Pay
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cash App launches group payment system allowing Apple Pay, Google Pay
July 29 (UPI) -- Cash app on Tuesday announced a new group payment system.
Trump opens new golf course, meets with Scottish first minister
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump opens new golf course, meets with Scottish first minister
July 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump opened his latest golf course and held talks with Scottish First Minister John Swinney as he concluded his trip to Scotland on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Three dead in shooting outside Reno casino; suspect apprehended
Three dead in shooting outside Reno casino; suspect apprehended
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud

Follow Us