Cash App launches group payment system allowing Apple Pay, Google Pay

July 29 (UPI) -- Cash App on Tuesday announced a new group payment system that will also allow users to use Apple Pay and Google Pay to contribute for the first time.

The group payment system is only available to certain users currently, but it will roll out to more users in the upcoming months.

"If members of the group use different payment solutions, the organizer has historically needed to download multiple apps to collect the money from each person resulting in confusion, time wasted, and risk for all participants. Now, the organizer can create a shareable link for group members to contribute to a pool in seconds using Apple Pay or Google Pay," Cash App said in a press release.

The company said it designed the pool for easier payment by separating the payment instead of one person taking the total entire fee.

"Pools were designed for groups to easily plan, collect, and track contributions before the event occurs so that nobody has to front the entire cost."

The app works by allowing an organizer to set a goal amount and invite members to join the pool and track the group's contributions.

"Cash App has always made sending money between friends and family feel effortless, and we know that many of our customers already use the platform as a way to collect payments from groups," said Cameron Worboys, Head of Product Design at Cash App. "With pools, our customers now have a dedicated, easy-to-use solution for group payments: they can start a pool to collect the money in seconds, and then instantly transfer the funds to their Cash App balance when it's time to pay."

Cash App also announced it will introduce more features in the upcoming future.