July 29, 2025 / 6:23 PM

Arkansas State Police release photo of double-murder suspect

Two parents were slain in Arkansas' Devil's Den State Park on Saturday afternoon.

By Mike Heuer
A composite sketch shows the suspect that the Arkansas State Police seek following a double murder Saturday at Devil Den's State Park in northwestern Arkansas. Image by the Arkansas State Police
1 of 2 | A composite sketch shows the suspect that the Arkansas State Police seek following a double murder Saturday at Devil Den's State Park in northwestern Arkansas. Image by the Arkansas State Police

July 29 (UPI) -- The Arkansas State Police released a photo and artist's rendering of the man suspected of murdering two adults at Arkansas' Devil's Den State Park on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build and short hair who was wearing a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, dark pants and a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, according to the state police.

The photo shows the suspect's backside, sandy brown hair and the clothing and gear that he wore during the alleged attack.

He had a black backpack and was wearing fingerless gloves and might have been injured while allegedly killing Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, who were killed while walking in the state park with their two young daughters.

Related

Neither of the daughters, who are ages 9 and 7, were injured.

Witnesses said they saw the man leaving the state park in a black, four-door sedan with a license plate that was hidden by tape and heading toward either State Highway 170 or State Highway 220.

The Arkansas State Police are asking anyone who was at Devil's Den State Park on Saturday to check any photos or videos they might have recorded while at the park to see if the suspect might be in one or more of them.

The police also are asking people to check GoPro, Security and game camera footage to see if they captured evidence of unusual activity or the suspect's vehicle.

If any evidence is found, people should not post it online or otherwise share it and instead preserve the evidence and notify the Arkansas State Police.

Anyone with relevant information can report it by calling 501-618-TIPS or submitting a tip online.

The Brinks recently had moved to Prairie Grove, Ark., shortly before their visit to the state park, which is located near Fayetteville in Washington County in northwestern Arkansas.

