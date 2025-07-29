Trending
U.S. News
July 29, 2025 / 10:12 AM

Apple will open manufacturing academy in Detroit

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Apple announced on Tuesday it will open an all new Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit later this year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Apple announced on Tuesday it will open an all new Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit later this year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Apple announced on Tuesday that it will open an all-new Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit later this year.

The academy is scheduled to open Aug. 19, partnering with Michigan State University to host workshops.

"Sessions will focus on machine learning and deep learning in manufacturing; automation in the product manufacturing industry; leveraging manufacturing data to improve product quality; applying digital technologies to enhance operations; and more," according to a press release.

"With this new programming, we're thrilled to help even more businesses implement smart manufacturing so they can unlock amazing opportunities for their companies and our country," Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan said.

Apple in February announced a $500 billion investment in the United States, including the Detroit academy.

Other facilities will be opened in California, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina, Washington state and a new factory in Texas.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern to merge in $85 billion deal
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern to merge in $85 billion deal
July 29 (UPI) -- The Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern corporations announced Tuesday the companies will merge to create America's first transcontinental freight railroad.
Cash App launches group payment system allowing Apple Pay, Google Pay
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Cash App launches group payment system allowing Apple Pay, Google Pay
July 29 (UPI) -- Cash app on Tuesday announced a new group payment system.
Trump opens new golf course, meets with Scottish first minister
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump opens new golf course, meets with Scottish first minister
July 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump opened his latest golf course and held talks with Scottish First Minister John Swinney as he concluded his trip to Scotland on Tuesday.
California joins lawsuit to stop USDA demand for SNAP user information
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California joins lawsuit to stop USDA demand for SNAP user information
July 29 (UPI) -- California has joined 21 states in a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration from forcing states to give information about residents receiving SNAP benefits.
Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
July 29 (UPI) -- The Department of Education has launched a civil rights investigation into Duke University amid the Trump administration's crackdown on higher-learning institutions.
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
July 28 (UPI) -- Four people were killed, including an off-duty NYPD officer, and another man was critically injured in a skyscraper shooting in New York City on Monday evening.
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
July 29 (UPI) -- A DOJ misconduct complaint has been filed against District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg "for making improper public comments" about President Donald Trump.
Small plane crashes in Palm Beach, sending 7 to hospital
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Small plane crashes in Palm Beach, sending 7 to hospital
July 28 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed Monday afternoon in Florida's Palm Beach County, according to authorities, who said seven people, including four children, were taken to the hospital.
1 killed, 1 hospitalized following plane crash in South Dakota
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
1 killed, 1 hospitalized following plane crash in South Dakota
July 28 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed early Monday in southwestern South Dakota, killing one of two occupants of the aircraft with the second being transported to the hospital.
Replay Sports Cards to donate 1 million cards to Chicago youth
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Replay Sports Cards to donate 1 million cards to Chicago youth
July 28 (UPI) -- National sports card franchise, Replay Sports Cards, plans to donate 1 million cards to more than 40,000 youth and teens in Chicago to "grow the hobby."

Trending Stories

Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud

Follow Us