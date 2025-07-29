Apple will open manufacturing academy in Detroit

July 29 (UPI) -- Apple announced on Tuesday that it will open an all-new Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit later this year.

The academy is scheduled to open Aug. 19, partnering with Michigan State University to host workshops.

"Sessions will focus on machine learning and deep learning in manufacturing; automation in the product manufacturing industry; leveraging manufacturing data to improve product quality; applying digital technologies to enhance operations; and more," according to a press release.

"With this new programming, we're thrilled to help even more businesses implement smart manufacturing so they can unlock amazing opportunities for their companies and our country," Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan said.

Apple in February announced a $500 billion investment in the United States, including the Detroit academy.

Other facilities will be opened in California, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina, Washington state and a new factory in Texas.