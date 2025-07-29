Trending
July 29, 2025 / 10:47 AM

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern to merge in $85 billion deal

By Ian Stark
A Norfolk Southern train passes through a village in Ohio in February of 2023. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
A Norfolk Southern train passes through a village in Ohio in February of 2023. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

July 29 (UPI) -- The Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern corporations announced Tuesday the companies will merge to create America's first transcontinental freight railroad.

The agreement will see Union Pacific purchase Northern Southern for stock and cash, at an implied $85 billion for Norfolk Southern, which creates a combined organization worth more than $250 billion.

Not to be confused with transcontinental rail service, which has been available since 1869 when the famous "Golden Spike" linked Union Pacific with the Central Pacific railroads in Promontory Summit, Utah, when it comes to freight such service requires a transfer of goods from one railroad company to another.

However, the deal made between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern will create a seamless connection that rolls over 43 states and more than 50,000 route miles from coast to coast. The service will link around 100 ports and is intended to upgrade the American supply chain, while also increasing employment opportunities and securing union jobs.

"Railroads have been an integral part of building America since the Industrial Revolution, and this transaction is the next step in advancing the industry," said Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer Jim Vena in a press release. "Imagine seamlessly hauling steel from Pittsburgh, Pa., to Colton, Calif., and moving tomato paste from Heron, California to Fremont, Ohio. Lumber from the Pacific Northwest, plastics from the Gulf Coast, copper from Arizona and Utah, and soda ash from Wyoming."

"It builds on President Abraham Lincoln's vision of a transcontinental railroad from nearly 165 years ago and advances our Safety, Service and Operational Excellence Strategy," said Vena. "I am confident this historic transaction will enhance competition to benefit customers, communities, and employees while delivering shareholder value."

The combined service will result in quicker and more capable freight service that would cut down on interchange delays while expanding on modes of freight transport and opening new routes that can better compete with truck transportation of goods, the companies said.

"Norfolk Southern, like Union Pacific, is a railroad integral to the U.S. economy, with a storied 200-year legacy of serving customers across 22 states in the eastern half of the nation," said CEO of Norfolk Southern Mark George in the release. "Our safety, network, and financial performance is among the best we've had as a company, as is our customer satisfaction."

"And it is from this position of strength that we embark on this transformational combination," George added. "We are confident that the power of Norfolk Southern's franchise, diversified solutions, high-quality customers and partners, as well as skilled employees, will contribute meaningfully to America's first transcontinental railroad, and to igniting rail's ability to deliver for the whole American economy today and into the future."

George has been the CEO of Norfolk Southern since September of last year, when the company removed former CEO Alan Shaw and legal head Nabanita Nag after an investigation revealed they engaged in a relationship that violated company policy.

