Trump opens new golf course, meets with Scottish first minister

July 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump opened his latest golf course and held talks with Scottish First Minister John Swinney as he concluded his trip to Scotland on Tuesday.

Appearing at the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen with his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and Swinney, Trump spoke with the media before cutting the ribbon to mark the grand opening.

Trump noted that after playing the course, he would head back to the United States to "put out fires all over the world."

"We did one yesterday, as you know, we stopped the war," he said Tuesday in reference to a cease-fire that had been arranged between Thailand and Cambodia, despite Thailand announcing Tuesday that Cambodia violated that cease-fire only hours later.

"That's much more important than playing golf," Trump added. "As much as I like it, it's much more important."

It was Trump's second day of golf on this trip, as he played Monday at his resort in Turnberry, Scotland, where he had met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Swinney was reportedly seeking to speak with Trump about the 10% tariff levied by Trump on U.K. exports to the United States, specifically in regard to the alcoholic beverage Scotch.

Scotch makes up 25% of all the U.K.'s food and drink exports, according to the Scotch Whisky Association. The BBC reported Tuesday that Trump and Swinney discussed whisky "at length," and that a Scottish government source said there was a "window of opportunity" between this visit Trump's next scheduled visit to the U.K. in September to make progress on shrinking the tariff.