U.S. News
July 29, 2025 / 12:31 PM

Manhattan mass shooter may have been targeting NFL offices

By Ian Stark
FDNY personal, NYPD police officers and emergency vehicles are on the scene after a gunman armed with a rifle opened fire in the lobby of the building on 52nd Street and Park Avenue on Monday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | FDNY personal, NYPD police officers and emergency vehicles are on the scene after a gunman armed with a rifle opened fire in the lobby of the building on 52nd Street and Park Avenue on Monday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Nevada man behind a shooting spree in a Midtown Manhattan office building may have originally been targeting for the NFL headquarters, sources say.

Police sources told ABC News Tuesday that a page of the note found in suspect Shane Tamura's pocket alleged the National Football League had concealed the dangers football contact could cause to players' brains to maximize earnings.

Tamura killed himself after opening fire at 345 Park Avenue, which is home to NFL headquarters. Tamura's note, police say, also purported that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

The National Institutes of Health reported in July of 2023 that "Studies of American football players have identified a serious consequence of repeated traumatic brain injuries," which it calls CTE.

Tamura played high school football but did not play professionally, and police have not found any evidence that he suffered from CTE and has no known connection to the NFL.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has told the press it appears the shooter's target was NFL employees but took the wrong elevator bank and instead reached the offices of Rudin Management, where he again opened fire after spraying bullets across the building's lobby.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told the press that the floor the shooter entered, including the offices for Rudin Management, has safe rooms with bulletproof doors.

NFL employees were warned during the incident to shelter in place, although the shooter never arrived in those offices.

However, ESPN NFL beat reporter Jeff Darlington posted to X Tuesday that "NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed league employees that 'one of our employees was seriously injured in this attack. He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition.'" This was confirmed by CNN.

Darlington posted a message reportedly sent out to NFL employees by Goodell that "there will be an increased security presence at 345 Park Avenue" and that staff members based in New York should either work remotely or take the day off.

Of the four people killed, three have been identified: NYPD officer Didarul Islam, Blackstone real estate executive Wesley LePatner and Rudin employee Julia Hyman, who was named by the New York Post.

Tamura had two Mental Health Crisis Holds on his record, and a prior arrest for trespassing in Nevada, where he also received his concealed carry license.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed state flags to be lowered to half-staff until further notice and posted to X that four lives "were stolen" in the incident.

"An NYPD officer leaves behind a pregnant wife and two young sons," she added. "Because a gunman from a state with weak gun laws brought an AR-15 to New York."

President Donald Trump posted to his Truth Social account that he has been briefed on the shooting and that his "heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!"

