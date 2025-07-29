Trending
July 29, 2025 / 5:04 PM

FBI's Boston office warns New Englanders of rising phone scams

By Chris Benson
The Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (main HQ pictured in February in Washington, D.C.) said last year over 17,300 Americans were scam victims victims that saw criminals impersonate government or other law enforcement agencies with financial losses totaling more than $405 million. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (main HQ pictured in February in Washington, D.C.) said last year over 17,300 Americans were scam victims victims that saw criminals impersonate government or other law enforcement agencies with financial losses totaling more than $405 million. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

July 29 (UPI) -- FBI officials in New England on Tuesday issued a public warning over an uptick in scam phone calls purporting to be law enforcement in a bid to steal money or other personal info.

The Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said last year over 17,300 Americans reported as scam victims that saw criminals impersonate government or other law enforcement agencies. Such scams resulted in financial losses totaling more than $405 million.

"We've seen an increase in these scams, which is why we're reminding the public to resist the urge to act immediately and verify who is actually contacting you," Ted E. Docks, special agent in charge at the FBI's Boston Division, said in a statement.

Boston's FBI division says scams impersonating the FBI and other government agencies are "a persistent problem" that can also occur via email.

"Be advised, law enforcement and federal agencies do not call individuals threatening arrest or demanding money," according to federal officials.

They added that scammers can "spoof" caller ID information to make it appear a call is arriving from a legitimate phone number.

Docks said that fraudsters currently are "capitalizing on fear and intimidation" because, he pointed out, "nobody wants to be the subject of a law enforcement investigation."

His office warned possible victims that if a person thinks they are a victim of a scam or suffered a financial loss to "cease all contact with the scammers immediately, notify your financial institutions and safeguard any financial accounts."

According to the bureau, scammer tactics change continually but often share similar characteristics, such as intimidation, using an urgent tone, crypto-related payments, suggesting secrecy or using a supposed emergency situation as leverage.

On Tuesday, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center said 778 New Englanders from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire to Rhode Island had reported scams with nearly $13 million in reported financial loses for victims.

In Massachusetts, at least 507 residents collectively lost more than $9.5 million compared to Rhode Island's 67 victims who lost about $147,880.

The FBI said it will never call or email to demand payment, threaten arrest, ask anything related to money or request sensitive personal data. It further suggested to keep all relevant documentation.

"Do not send money to anybody you do not personally know and trust," FBI officials stated. "Never give out your personal information, including your Social Security number, over the phone or to individuals you do not know," they added.

Last year in November the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency raised the alarm over scams that saw fraudsters claim to be federal CBP employees demanding money or other items from victims.Tuesday's FBI advisement came on the heels of April's revelation of a "steady" uptick in the New England region of fraud relating to quit claim deeds.

But the federal government says even if there was no financial loss, "all types of fraud schemes and scams" should warrant a report to the Internet crime division for analysis or referral to aid the public fight against scammers.

Meanwhile, Boston's FBI division advised the public to contact its office at 857-386-2000 if a person is seeking to confirm contact by an actual federal employee, or file an Internet crime report.

