Combs attorneys ask judge to release Diddy ahead of October sentencing

July 29 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Sean "Diddy" Combs asked a federal judge to release the convicted entertainment mogul from jail as he awaits sentencing in early October.

In a 12-page letter on Tuesday to Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs lawyers wrote that there were "exceptional" reasons why he should be granted the privilege and that the laws under which he was convicted allegedly had "never been applied to facts similar to these to prosecute or incarcerate any other person."

"Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct," the letter read in part.

On July 2 at New York's southern U.S. District Court in Manhattan, a jury found Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and acquitted him on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking.

"There has literally never been a case, like this one," the defense letter stated. "Where a person and his girlfriend arranged for adult men to have consensual sexual relations with the adult, long-term girlfriend as part of a demonstrated swingers lifestyle, and has been prosecuted and incarcerated under the Mann Act."

The letter proposes his release under the conditions of a $50 million bail and that Combs will reside at his Miami home with travel limited to the Southern District of Florida, the Southern District of New York for legal briefings, "as well as airports necessary to travel between the two."

Subramanian previosuly declined to release Combs on bail following his conviction.

Combs' legal team went on to claim that he "may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend."

He has spent over 10 months confined in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his September 2024 arrest.