California joins lawsuit to stop USDA demand for SNAP user information

July 29 (UPI) -- A group of 22 states filed a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration from forcing states to give information about residents receiving SNAP benefits.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday that he has joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, who have filed suit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA.

According to a press release from Bonta's office, the USDA is demanding that states turn over "personal and sensitive information" about millions of recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits.

A federally funded program, SNAP is administered by states to provide food assistance. The money provided is in the billions and is supplied to millions of low-income families across the United States. To receive SNAP benefits, recipients must supply their personal information, which Bonta's office states happens "on the understanding, backed by long-standing state and federal laws, that their information will not be used for unrelated purposes."

Bonta's office alleged that the USDA is threatening to withhold SNAP funding unless states turn over such personal information, which would effectively force "states to choose between protecting their residents' privacy and providing critical nutrition assistance to those in need."

California said that the USDA demanded in May that all states supply a great deal of personal information in regard to all SNAP applicants and recipients, such as their social security numbers and home addresses, dating back five years.

For just the state of California, that would equal over 5 million people.

"This isn't just about data," Bonta posted to social media Monday. "It's about making sure families aren't forced to choose between feeding their kids and exposing themselves to government retaliation."

According to the release, the Trump administration has justified this demand in order to prevent fraudulent use of SNAP. Bonta said that both federal and state law do not allow California to disclose such information unless absolutely necessary, or due to extraordinary circumstances.

"President Trump continues to weaponize private and sensitive personal information," said Bonta. "Not to root out fraud, but to create a culture of fear where people are unwilling to apply for essential services."

"We're talking about kids not getting school lunch; fire victims not accessing emergency services; and other devastating, and deadly, consequences," Bonta continued. "This unprecedented demand that states turn over SNAP data violates all kinds of state and federal privacy laws and further breaks the trust between the federal government and the people it serves."

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that New York had joined the lawsuit and alleged that among the information illegally sought by the federal government is each SNAP recipient's immigration status.

"Families should be able to get the assistance they need without fearing that they will be targeted by this administration," she said on social media.

Included in the case docket for the lawsuit filed by the attorneys general is a letter sent by the USDA on Friday that demands that states each turn over SNAP participant data by Wednesday. Failing to do so, the USDA letter states, "may trigger noncompliance procedures" under current U.S. law.

California said it receives around $1 billion annually to administer SNAP and fears a federal delay in funding could be "catastrophic for the state and its residents who rely on SNAP to put food on the table," according to Bonta's office.

"The president doesn't get to change the rules in the middle of the game, no matter how much he may want to," Bonta further stated. "While he may be comfortable breaking promises to the American people, California is not."

"We will not comply with this illegal demand," he added. "We'll see the President in court."