July 28, 2025 / 8:13 PM

Stalker of WNBA's Caitlin Clark sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

By Sheri Walsh
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark warms up before the first half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on June 2, 2024, in New York City. On Monday, a Texas man pleaded guilty to stalking and harassing her and was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
1 of 2 | Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark warms up before the first half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on June 2, 2024, in New York City. On Monday, a Texas man pleaded guilty to stalking and harassing her and was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

July 28 (UPI) -- A Texas man has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to stalking and harassing WNBA star and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Michael Lewis, 55, shouted "guilty as charged" inside the courtroom Monday and was promptly sentenced. Lewis pleaded not guilty in January in Indianapolis to "sending numerous threats and sexually explicit messages" to Clark, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

During Monday's hearing and despite pleading guilty, Lewis repeatedly denied responsibility, saying, "I just want her to be safe. I've never threatened her. I've never thought about threatening her."

"He is going to talk himself out of a plea," the judge said. "You have to understand that as part of a plea deal, you are admitting responsibility."

In January, Clark told police she had resorted to swapping public appearance locations to avoid Lewis after receiving the threatening messages.

Investigators traced the threats on an X account to an IP address at a hotel in Indianapolis, where Lewis was staying.

"Lewis's presence in Indianapolis was especially concerning given that he is a Texas resident," detectives said in court documents.

"When asked why he was making so many posts about Caitlin Clark, Lewis said, 'just the same reason everybody makes posts,'" the affidavit said. "When asked about posts that were threatening in nature, Lewis said it wasn't him. Lewis claimed that this is just an imaginary relationship."

In addition to Monday's prison sentence, the judge recommended mental health treatment and ordered Lewis not to use the Internet. He is also under a no-contact order with Clark.

With time served, Lewis will spend about a year and a half in prison.

"No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

"This resolution ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he instilled and the disruption caused," Mears said, adding that with Monday's sentencing, Clark will "be able to have peace of mind while focusing on what matters to her."

