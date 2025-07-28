Trending
U.S. News
July 28, 2025 / 9:15 PM

Replay Sports Cards to donate 1 million cards to Chicago youth

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro drops off a Replay Gives Back donation at the Boys and Girls Club in Charlotte, N.C. This week, Replay Sports Cards will donate 1 million cards to more than 40,000 youth in Chicago to "grow the hobby" of card collecting. Photo by Replay Sports Cards
Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro drops off a Replay Gives Back donation at the Boys and Girls Club in Charlotte, N.C. This week, Replay Sports Cards will donate 1 million cards to more than 40,000 youth in Chicago to "grow the hobby" of card collecting. Photo by Replay Sports Cards

July 28 (UPI) -- A national sports card franchise plans to donate 1 million cards to more than 40,000 youth and teens in Chicago to "grow the hobby" of card collecting and "spark the sense of wonder in a kid opening their first pack."

Replay Sports Cards, which is dedicated exclusively to card collecting, will make the donation this week at the 2025 National Sports Card Convention in Rosemont, Ill. The convention runs from Wednesday through Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

"We're passionate about growing the hobby and making it more accessible," said Mike Martin, co-founder of Replay. "Too many children are priced out of collecting today, and we want to change that."

"Replay Gives Back" will donate the cards to youth-focused organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago and Noah's Arc Foundation.

Related

"The excitement of opening a pack of cards is timeless, and Replay Gives Back is our way of sharing that joy with kids who've never had the chance," said Brent Schepel, co-founder of Replay. "It's about inclusion, generosity and building the future of the hobby, one card -- and one child -- at a time."

While Replay encouraged convention attendees and collectors to bring their unwanted cards, the company has already taken in more than 1.5 million trading card donations -- including Upper Deck, Topps and Pokémon -- since launching the campaign last November.

"We're seeing a tidal wave of new interest in sports cards, and we built Replay to meet that wave with the infrastructure and innovation today's collectors expect," said Mike Weinberger, co-founder and president of franchising for Replay.

"But none of it matters if we don't bring new generations into the hobby. At its core, Replay Gives Back is about expanding access," Weinberger continued.

"Sparking that sense of wonder in a kid opening their first pack," Martin added, "there's nothing like it."

Latest Headlines

U.S. honors 72nd armistice signing of America's 'forgotten' Korean War
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. honors 72nd armistice signing of America's 'forgotten' Korean War
July 28 (UPI) -- The White House says on the 72nd Korean War armistice the U.S. will "steadfastly" safeguard interests on the Korean Peninsula with "safety, stability, prosperity and peace" as the endgame.
Stalker of WNBA's Caitlin Clark sentenced to 2.5 years in prison
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Stalker of WNBA's Caitlin Clark sentenced to 2.5 years in prison
July 28 (UPI) -- A Texas man has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to stalking and harassing WNBA star and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
Ex-North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to run for Senate in 2026
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to run for Senate in 2026
July 28 (UPI) -- Democrat and former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Thom Tillis, who won't seek re-election in 2026.
Three dead in shooting outside Reno casino; suspect apprehended
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Three dead in shooting outside Reno casino; suspect apprehended
July 28 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody after three people died and several were injured after a shooting outside Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nev., on Monday.
2 children dead after barge hits youth sailboat off Miami Beach
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 children dead after barge hits youth sailboat off Miami Beach
July 28 (UPI) -- Two children participating in a youth sailing summer camp were killed Monday off Miami Beach after a barge struck their sailboat, according to police.
U.S. signs agreement to help Argentina re-enter Visa Waiver Program
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. signs agreement to help Argentina re-enter Visa Waiver Program
July 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration finalized a plan Monday to help Argentina reinstate visa-free travel for its citizens through the United States' Visa Waiver Program.
Security experts warn against selling Nvidia AI chips to China
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Security experts warn against selling Nvidia AI chips to China
July 28 (UPI) -- Twenty national security experts and former government officials urge the Trump administration to reverse a decision to let Nvidia sell H20 AI chips in China.
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud
July 28 (UPI) -- A Florida woman is headed to prison after helping her family hide nearly $100 million from the federal government.
Tropical development possible near Southeast coast as August begins
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tropical development possible near Southeast coast as August begins
AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring three areas for tropical development into the first part of August, including near the Southeast coast.
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
July 28 (UPI) -- Police are investigating after one man was killed and 10 were injured Monday in a mass shooting in Atlanta.

Trending Stories

Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
Small plane crashes near Idaho airport, killing all 3 on board
Small plane crashes near Idaho airport, killing all 3 on board
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting

Follow Us