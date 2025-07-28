Small plane crashes near Idaho airport, killing all 3 on board

July 27 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood near Idaho's Nampa airport Sunday evening, killing all three people who were on board, local authorities said.

The police department in Nampa, located about 20 miles west of Boise, said in a statement that several 911 calls reporting the plane crash came in at 5:41 p.m.

The plane crashed into an outbuilding in the 200 block of N. Venice Street.

Officers arrived on the scene to find that "the three people on board the aircraft did not survive the crash," though no one on the ground was injured, the Nampa Police Department said.

The identities of the victims were being withheld pending family notification, it added.

"My heart grieves for those who tragically lost their life," Nampa Mayor Debbie King said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their extended family during this difficult time."

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The Nampa Police Department said Federal Aviation Administration personnel were on the scene with agents from the National Transportation Safety Board expected to arrive on Monday.

The NTSB, which identified the involved plane as a Mooney M20J aircraft, confirmed in a statement that its agents were investigating.

The incident comes after a small plane crashed into the ocean off California on Saturday, killing all three on board.