U.S. News
July 28, 2025 / 10:47 AM

Passengers evacuate a flight after landing gear malfunction

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Passengers aboard a flight to Miami are evacuated after landing gear caught on fire during take off, on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Passengers aboard a flight to Miami are evacuated after landing gear caught on fire during take off, on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard a flight to Miami are evacuated after the landing gear caught on fire during takeoff.

The Denver Fire Department said the landing gear malfunction occurred when the American Airlines flight was on the runway on Saturday.

"I heard a loud boom so I knew something blew up under the plane," passenger Mark Tsurkis said. "Someone shouted out look and we looked on the left side, in the window, and we saw one of the wheels of the plane rolling away."

"It was definitely an unpleasant moment, but we were lucky that we didn't get up in the air yet, so we weren't airborne just yet," he added.

American Airlines later confirmed that the aircraft had a maintenance issue with a tire.

Out of 173 passengers, one was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to officials.

"American Airlines flight 3023 experienced a maintenance issue prior to takeoff at Denver International Airport (DEN). All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team," American Airlines said in a statement. "We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for their experience."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
July 28 (UPI) -- Passengers reported that a co-pilot was arrested at the San Francisco International Airport after the flight landed, on Saturday.
Trump weighs lowering deadline on Russia tariffs to '10 or 12 days'
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Trump weighs lowering deadline on Russia tariffs to '10 or 12 days'
July 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday he may shorten the time Russian President Vladimir Putin has to end his war on Ukraine before imposing heavy tariffs on Russia.
Girl, 9, dies after incident in Hersheypark's wave pool
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Girl, 9, dies after incident in Hersheypark's wave pool
July 25 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old girl died after she was in distress at Hersheypark's wave pool called the Shore near Pennsylvania's Harrisburg state capital on Thursday.
United States, China to hold trade talks in Sweden
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
United States, China to hold trade talks in Sweden
July 28 (UPI) -- Delegations from the United States and China will meet Monday in Stockholm, Sweden to keep the current trade truce alive and possibly negotiate a permanent deal.
Small plane crashes near Idaho airport, killing all 3 on board
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Small plane crashes near Idaho airport, killing all 3 on board
July 27 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood near Idaho's Nampa airport Sunday evening, killing all three people who were on board.
Coast Guard recovers 3 bodies following plane crash off California
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Coast Guard recovers 3 bodies following plane crash off California
July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Coast Guardsmen on Sunday recovered three bodies from the Pacific Ocean after a small plane crashed off the California coast the night prior.
Boeing machinists who build fighter jets reject contract, plan strike
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Boeing machinists who build fighter jets reject contract, plan strike
July 27 (UPI) -- Several thousand Boeing union workers at three St. Louis-area plants who build fighter jets are planning to go on strike after rejecting a proposed contract.
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
July 27 (UPI) -- Authorities are seeking the suspect in the deaths of a couple hiking on a trail at a state park in Arkansas. Their two children were with them and unharmed.
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
July 27 (UPI) -- Police arrested a 42-year-old man, Bradford James Gille, 42, of Afton, Mich., in the Saturday stabbings of 11 people in a Traverse City, Mich., Walmart.
Lawmakers clash on potential Maxwell pardon but work together on bill
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Lawmakers clash on potential Maxwell pardon but work together on bill
July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said that he would have "great pause" if President Donald Trump pardoned Ghislaine Maxwell, but deferred to Trump.

Trending Stories

2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD

Follow Us