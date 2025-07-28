July 28 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed, including an off-duty police officer, and six others were injured in a shooting Monday evening at a New York City skyscraper housing the corporate offices of the National Football League and Blackstone.

The gunman, who was identified by police as a 27-year-old from Las Vegas, stormed the Park Avenue skyscraper lobby just before 6:30 p.m. EDT. According to police, the man opened fire, before barricading himself on the 33rd floor, where he was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted wound.

"The scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized," announced NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. The alleged shooter's body was found next to a Palmetto State Armory AR-15 assault rifle.

Police released a photo of the man walking into the building and carrying a long gun in the crowded area just blocks from the Museum of Modern Art and Grand Central Terminal. Officers said they believed the gunman fired at the police officer, who was working private security, as he entered the lobby.

Police conducted a floor-by-floor search of the 634-foot skyscraper for those still sheltering in place and to secure the building.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he had been to the scene and would be visiting those injured in the hospital.

"I have been on the scene at the shooting in Midtown, and we can report the shooter is neutralized. The NYPD are now searching 345 Park Avenue carefully. If you are in the building, please stay where you are," Adams warned in a post on X.

"People have been shot and injured," he said, "and I will soon be going to the hospital."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also announced it was on the scene of the shooting to support the New York Police Department as it leads the investigation.

"Motive is currently under investigation," Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino wrote in a post on X.

