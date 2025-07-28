Trending
U.S. signs agreement to help Argentina re-enter Visa Waiver Program

By Sheri Walsh
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the agreement, giving Argentina re-entry into the Visa Waiver Program, "highlights our strong partnership with Argentina and our mutual desire to promote lawful travel while deterring threats." File Photo by Anna Rose Layden/UPI
1 of 2 | DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the agreement, giving Argentina re-entry into the Visa Waiver Program, "highlights our strong partnership with Argentina and our mutual desire to promote lawful travel while deterring threats." File Photo by Anna Rose Layden/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration finalized a plan Monday that will help Argentina reinstate visa-free travel for its citizens.

Argentina's re-entry to the Visa Waiver Program, which is expected to take up to three years before Argentine passport holders can travel without a visa to the United States, was announced Monday by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem following meetings in Buenos Aires.

"Under President Javier Milei's leadership, Argentina is becoming an even stronger friend to the United States -- more committed than ever to border security for both of our nations," said Noem.

"Argentina now has the lowest visa overstay rate in all of Latin America and 25% more Argentines traveled to the United States in the first four months of this year compared to last year -- the biggest jump of any of the top international arrivals," she added. "That is why we are now taking steps to allow Argentina back into the Visa Waiver Program."

While Argentina was removed from the Visa Waiver Program in 2002, Monday's intent to reinstate the country shows a growing support between the two nations and between President Donald Trump and Milei.

The Argentine government called Monday's signing a "clear demonstration of the excellent relationship" between President Milei and Trump. Last week, a report from J.P. Morgan found a "deep and surprising" recovery in Argentina's economy under Milei, as the country's president has managed to lower inflation, secure fiscal balance and strengthen foreign reserves.

Noem signed the agreement along with Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein and Argentine Minister of National Security Patricia Bullrich.

"This statement of intent I signed alongside Minister Werthein and Minister Bullrich highlights our strong partnership with Argentina and our mutual desire to promote lawful travel while deterring threats," Noem said. "This kind of diplomatic leadership, spearheaded by President Trump, will help increase the safety of both countries."

The Visa Waiver Program requires Argentina meet strong security requirements before final reinstatement, including revised travel policies, enhanced border security and data sharing.

The U.S. Visa Waiver Program allows citizens from certain counties to travel to the United States for business or pleasure for up to 90 days without needing a visa. More than 40 countries, including in Europe and Asia, are already part of the program. Argentina's inclusion could benefit the country, politically and economically, and raise its global standing.

