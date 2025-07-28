Trending
U.S. News
July 28, 2025 / 10:48 PM

1 killed, 1 hospitalized following plane crash in South Dakota

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

July 28 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed early Monday in southwestern South Dakota, killing one of two occupants of the aircraft, with the second being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fire department in New Underwood, a city of some 538 people located about 150 miles southwest of Pierre, said in a statement it was notified of the single-engine airplane crash in the 22800 block of 159th Avenue at about 6 a.m. local time.

Upon arrival, responders located the two occupants of the plane, extracted them from the aircraft and performed emergency medical procedures, it said.

Authorities said one of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported by life-flight to Monument Hospital.

The identities of the victims were not made public.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which identified the involved aircraft as a Piper PA-22-150, said it was investigating the crash.

The incident follows a weekend in which three people were killed in a small plane crash in Idaho, and three people were killed in a plane crash in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Four dead, including NYPD officer, in Manhattan skyscraper shooting
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in Manhattan skyscraper shooting
July 28 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed, including an off-duty police officer, in a skyscraper shooting in New York City on Monday evening that injured six others.
Replay Sports Cards to donate 1 million cards to Chicago youth
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Replay Sports Cards to donate 1 million cards to Chicago youth
July 28 (UPI) -- National sports card franchise, Replay Sports Cards, plans to donate 1 million cards to more than 40,000 youth and teens in Chicago to "grow the hobby."
U.S. honors 72nd armistice signing of America's 'forgotten' Korean War
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. honors 72nd armistice signing of America's 'forgotten' Korean War
July 28 (UPI) -- The White House says on the 72nd Korean War armistice the U.S. will "steadfastly" safeguard interests on the Korean Peninsula with "safety, stability, prosperity and peace" as the endgame.
Stalker of WNBA's Caitlin Clark sentenced to 2.5 years in prison
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stalker of WNBA's Caitlin Clark sentenced to 2.5 years in prison
July 28 (UPI) -- A Texas man has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to stalking and harassing WNBA star and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
Ex-North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to run for Senate in 2026
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to run for Senate in 2026
July 28 (UPI) -- Democrat and former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Thom Tillis, who won't seek re-election in 2026.
Three dead in shooting outside Reno casino; suspect apprehended
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Three dead in shooting outside Reno casino; suspect apprehended
July 28 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody after three people died and several were injured after a shooting outside Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nev., on Monday.
2 children dead after barge hits youth sailboat off Miami Beach
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 children dead after barge hits youth sailboat off Miami Beach
July 28 (UPI) -- Two children participating in a youth sailing summer camp were killed Monday off Miami Beach after a barge struck their sailboat, according to police.
U.S. signs agreement to help Argentina re-enter Visa Waiver Program
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. signs agreement to help Argentina re-enter Visa Waiver Program
July 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration finalized a plan Monday to help Argentina reinstate visa-free travel for its citizens through the United States' Visa Waiver Program.
Security experts warn against selling Nvidia AI chips to China
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Security experts warn against selling Nvidia AI chips to China
July 28 (UPI) -- Twenty national security experts and former government officials urge the Trump administration to reverse a decision to let Nvidia sell H20 AI chips in China.
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud
July 28 (UPI) -- A Florida woman is headed to prison after helping her family hide nearly $100 million from the federal government.

Trending Stories

Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
Small plane crashes near Idaho airport, killing all 3 on board
Small plane crashes near Idaho airport, killing all 3 on board
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting

Follow Us