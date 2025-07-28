Former Project 2025 director Paul Dans running for U.S. Senate

July 28 (UPI) -- The former director of Project 2025 Paul Dans announced Monday he is going to run for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina.

Dans, who designed Project 2025, will now launch a GOP primary challenge against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was first elected in 2002 and has been since re-elected three times.

Speaking with The Post and Courier, he said he will officially announce his candidacy on July 30 in Charleston, S.C., at the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon museum.

Dans had served as a senior adviser in the U.S. Office of Community Planning and Development at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, then at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, during the first Trump administration before leaving government to join the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, where he helped manage Project 2025.

Trump had been linked to Project 2025 but publicly distanced himself from the plan. However, his administration has carried out some policies outlined in the strategy and contributors have been hired to his adminsitration.

Dans left the Heritage Foundation in July of 2024 "over differences in the strategic direction of Project 2025," according to a November 2024 press release. There had been some media reports that his departure may have been related to accusations of harassment, but the same release states any concerns Heritage held toward Dans "did not involve any issues with his integrity or inappropriate/offensive behavior towards women."

The crowd of Republicans seeking to push out Graham also includes former South Carolina Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer, who announced a campaign for U.S. Senate earlier this month.