U.S. News
July 28, 2025 / 10:36 AM

Trump weighs lowering deadline on Russia tariffs to '10 or 12 days'

By Ian Stark
President Donald Trump on Monday said he was considering lowering the timeline to impose tariffs on Russia if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
President Donald Trump on Monday said he was considering lowering the timeline to impose tariffs on Russia if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday he may shorten the time Russian President Vladimir Putin has to end his war on Ukraine before imposing heavy tariffs on Russia.

Trump had previously offered a 50-day window earlier this month before the United States would institute 100% tariffs on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow fails to reach a peace deal with Ukraine, but during a joint press conference held Monday at Turnberry in Scotland with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump shortened that to a "new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today."

"There's no reason waiting. It's 50 days," Trump said. "I want to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made."

Trump said he had spoken with Putin four or five times.

"We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted to X Monday that his nation's air defenses battled "throughout the night," and intercepted "several hundred Russian attack drones," as well as other types of Russian drones and missiles.

