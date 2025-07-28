Trending
Small plane crashes in Palm Beach, sending 7 to hospital

By Darryl Coote
A small plane with two people on board crashed Monday afternoon in a Palm Beach County, Fla., residential area. Photo courtesy of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue/Facebook
July 28 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed Monday afternoon in Florida's Palm Beach County, according to authorities, who said seven people, including four children, were taken to the hospital.

According to a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue statement, responders were dispatched to the 3800 block of Lake Osborne Drive at 4:30 p.m. EDT in response to a single-engine plane crash.

Images of the scene posted online by PBCFR show the plane wreckage lying on a sidewalk in a residential area. Its nose is destroyed and its tail is broken.

Officials said it skimmed the top of a passenger car as it crashed. While the plane suffered what authorities called "major damage" the passenger car sustained only minor damage to its roof, they said.

"Everyone was able to exit from both the aircraft and the car prior to PBCFR arriving on the scene," the fire rescue department said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that there were two occupants of the Orlican M8 Eagle aircraft.

The PBCFR initially did not state the number of people in the passenger car, but said all were transported to a local hospital for evaluation, while two others were transported as Trauma Alerts to a trauma center.

Local CBS12 reported that PBCFR said five people were in the passenger car, including four children.

The Palm Beach Count Sheriff's Office said the plane's pilot and passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the passengers of the vehicle were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the FAA.

The crash is at least the fourth involving a small plane in as many days and the second on Monday.

Early Monday, a plane crashed in South Dakota, killing one person and injuring a second.

Three people were killed in a plane crash Saturday night off the coast of California, while three more people were killed in a plane crash Sunday in Idaho.

