Two dead in shooting outside Reno casino; suspect apprehended

July 28 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody after two people died and several were injured after a shooting outside a casino in Reno, Nev., on Monday morning.

Police responded at 7:25 a.m. PDT to a report of an active shooter at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, the agency said in a news release. Police sent out an alert 10 minutes later on social media, advising people to avoid the area.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene 3 miles east of downtown Reno, and a shootout ensued, police said. The unidentified gunman was taken to a hospital with no condition update available.

Several victims were taken to local hospitals in undisclsoed conditions.

There is no longer a threat on the property, police said.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said the Nevada Department of Public Safety is assisting Reno police and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

The gunman was pacing the parking lot for about 45 minutes before the shooting, a law enforcement source told CNN. The assailant's gunfire was briefly stopped when the gun jammed, the official said.

Michel Sisco, a resort guest, told CNN he was planning to go outside when he heard "unmistakable gunshots" in "rapid succession."

"I looked out the window and saw people running," he said.

Guests were informed on the intercom and texts about the incident, and they were told that they were safe inside.

"We are heartbroken by the senseless violence that occurred in our parking area earlier today," the Grand Sierra Resort said in a statement to the Reno Gazette Journal. "Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident."

The resort later became fully operational again.

The property has 2,000 hotel rooms and suites, and a 100,000-square-foot casino, according to its website.

Grand Sierra Resort is owned by Meruelo Enterprises in Downey, Calif.

Caesars Entertainment sold the property to other investors in May 2005, then it was brought by Meruelo in 2011.

The property has previously called the MGM Grand Reno, Bally's Reno and Reno Hilton.