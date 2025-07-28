Trending
U.S. News
July 28, 2025 / 2:02 PM

Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud

Funds were kept in undeclared bank accounts in Andorra, Israel, Panama and Switzerland, feds say.

By Ian Stark
Share with X

July 28 (UPI) -- A Florida woman is headed to prison after helping her family hide nearly $100 million from the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that Gilda Rosenberg of Golden Beach in Miami-Dade County has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States by stashing tens of millions of dollars in undeclared foreign financial accounts, for filing false tax returns and evading taxes, among other offenses.

According to court documents, Rosenberg, who is a dual U.S. and Colombian citizen, worked in conjunction with two other members of her family in a plan to hide more than $90 million in income and assets by keeping the money in undeclared bank accounts in Andorra, Israel, Panama and Switzerland.

Rosenberg's family had been keeping offshore accounts since the 1970s, and by the 1990s she had become an owner and authorized signer on some of those accounts. She also knew that neither she or her relatives had disclosed these accounts to the United States nor had paid any taxes on income earned from the accounts.

Related

By the 2000s, the family had shifted their assets to various foreign banks in order to continue hiding it all from the IRS, and Rosenberg was documented as the as the beneficial owner of accounts at banks in Switzerland and Andorra. She also signed false account opening documents that claimed she was only a Colombian citizen and not American.

Rosenberg and her involved relatives also didn't disclose their foreign financial accounts as legally required, while also omitting their offshore assets on their U.S. tax returns.

By 2017, all those involved schemed to continue evading paying the IRS by dividing their assets and signing documents that made it appear Rosenberg and a relative gifted their assets to another relative who had renounced his American citizenship.

The group then attempted to secretly transfer assets to Rosenberg in the United States and to conceal their continued tax evasion by, among other methods, creating fake loans and investment documents to make it appear that transfers to and from Rosenberg were loans and business investments.

It has since been determined that Rosenberg and two of her co-conspirators caused a tax loss to the United States of more than $1.9 million between 2009 and 2017, which she has since agreed to pay in restitution, not including interest. Additionally, as per her plea agreement, she was required to pay a penalty of over $5.8 million to the IRS to resolve a civil liability related to failing to disclose her foreign financial accounts.

Latest Headlines

Tropical development possible near Southeast coast as August begins
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Tropical development possible near Southeast coast as August begins
AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring three areas for tropical development into the first part of August, including near the Southeast coast.
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
July 28 (UPI) -- Police are investigating after one man was killed and 10 were injured Monday in a mass shooting in Atlanta.
Former Project 2025 director Paul Dans running for U.S. Senate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Project 2025 director Paul Dans running for U.S. Senate
July 28 (UPI) -- The former director of Project 2025 Paul Dans announced Monday he is going to run for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina.
Passengers evacuate a flight after landing gear malfunction
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Passengers evacuate a flight after landing gear malfunction
July 28 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard a flight to Miami are evacuated after landing gear caught on fire during take off, on Saturday.
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
July 28 (UPI) -- Passengers reported that a co-pilot was arrested at the San Francisco International Airport after the flight landed, on Saturday.
Trump weighs lowering deadline on Russia tariffs to '10 or 12 days'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump weighs lowering deadline on Russia tariffs to '10 or 12 days'
July 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday he may shorten the time Russian President Vladimir Putin has to end his war on Ukraine before imposing heavy tariffs on Russia.
Girl, 9, dies after incident in Hersheypark's wave pool
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Girl, 9, dies after incident in Hersheypark's wave pool
July 25 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old girl died after she was in distress at Hersheypark's wave pool called the Shore near Pennsylvania's Harrisburg state capital on Thursday.
United States, China to hold trade talks in Sweden
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
United States, China to hold trade talks in Sweden
July 28 (UPI) -- Delegations from the United States and China will meet Monday in Stockholm, Sweden to keep the current trade truce alive and possibly negotiate a permanent deal.
Small plane crashes near Idaho airport, killing all 3 on board
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Small plane crashes near Idaho airport, killing all 3 on board
July 27 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood near Idaho's Nampa airport Sunday evening, killing all three people who were on board.
Coast Guard recovers 3 bodies following plane crash off California
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Coast Guard recovers 3 bodies following plane crash off California
July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Coast Guardsmen on Sunday recovered three bodies from the Pacific Ocean after a small plane crashed off the California coast the night prior.

Trending Stories

Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Lawmakers clash on potential Maxwell pardon but work together on bill
Lawmakers clash on potential Maxwell pardon but work together on bill

Follow Us