One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting

July 28 (UPI) -- Police are investigating after one man was killed and 10 were injured Monday in a mass shooting in Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a press conference that at around 1:27 a.m. EDT, three men and one woman opened fire on a crowd located in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue in the city's Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

A 27-year-old man identified as Santos J. Wyatt was killed by the gunfire, and an unidentified 18-year-old male was among the wounded and is in critical condition. Police believe most of those injured in the incident were likely not targeted but instead caught in the crossfire.

All the victims are said to be between the ages of 18 and 29. The shooters remain at large.

Authorities also confirmed that another person was killed by gunfire in the city over the weekend, and a total of 29 people were shot during 12 different incidents of gun violence across Atlanta.

Police further announced that one person was shot and wounded during a disagreement in a parking lot across the street from the mass shooting earlier that same evening.