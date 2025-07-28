Trending
U.S. News
July 28, 2025 / 12:50 PM

One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting

By Ian Stark
Share with X
One person was killed and 10 more were injured in a shooting in Atlanta. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
One person was killed and 10 more were injured in a shooting in Atlanta. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Police are investigating after one man was killed and 10 were injured Monday in a mass shooting in Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a press conference that at around 1:27 a.m. EDT, three men and one woman opened fire on a crowd located in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue in the city's Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

A 27-year-old man identified as Santos J. Wyatt was killed by the gunfire, and an unidentified 18-year-old male was among the wounded and is in critical condition. Police believe most of those injured in the incident were likely not targeted but instead caught in the crossfire.

All the victims are said to be between the ages of 18 and 29. The shooters remain at large.

Authorities also confirmed that another person was killed by gunfire in the city over the weekend, and a total of 29 people were shot during 12 different incidents of gun violence across Atlanta.

Police further announced that one person was shot and wounded during a disagreement in a parking lot across the street from the mass shooting earlier that same evening.

Latest Headlines

Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud
July 28 (UPI) -- A Florida woman is headed to prison after helping her family hide nearly $100 million from the federal government.
Tropical development possible near Southeast coast as August begins
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Tropical development possible near Southeast coast as August begins
AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring three areas for tropical development into the first part of August, including near the Southeast coast.
Former Project 2025 director Paul Dans running for U.S. Senate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Project 2025 director Paul Dans running for U.S. Senate
July 28 (UPI) -- The former director of Project 2025 Paul Dans announced Monday he is going to run for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina.
Passengers evacuate a flight after landing gear malfunction
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Passengers evacuate a flight after landing gear malfunction
July 28 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard a flight to Miami are evacuated after landing gear caught on fire during take off, on Saturday.
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
July 28 (UPI) -- Passengers reported that a co-pilot was arrested at the San Francisco International Airport after the flight landed, on Saturday.
Trump weighs lowering deadline on Russia tariffs to '10 or 12 days'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump weighs lowering deadline on Russia tariffs to '10 or 12 days'
July 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday he may shorten the time Russian President Vladimir Putin has to end his war on Ukraine before imposing heavy tariffs on Russia.
Girl, 9, dies after incident in Hersheypark's wave pool
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Girl, 9, dies after incident in Hersheypark's wave pool
July 25 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old girl died after she was in distress at Hersheypark's wave pool called the Shore near Pennsylvania's Harrisburg state capital on Thursday.
United States, China to hold trade talks in Sweden
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
United States, China to hold trade talks in Sweden
July 28 (UPI) -- Delegations from the United States and China will meet Monday in Stockholm, Sweden to keep the current trade truce alive and possibly negotiate a permanent deal.
Small plane crashes near Idaho airport, killing all 3 on board
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Small plane crashes near Idaho airport, killing all 3 on board
July 27 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood near Idaho's Nampa airport Sunday evening, killing all three people who were on board.
Coast Guard recovers 3 bodies following plane crash off California
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Coast Guard recovers 3 bodies following plane crash off California
July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Coast Guardsmen on Sunday recovered three bodies from the Pacific Ocean after a small plane crashed off the California coast the night prior.

Trending Stories

Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Lawmakers clash on potential Maxwell pardon but work together on bill
Lawmakers clash on potential Maxwell pardon but work together on bill

Follow Us