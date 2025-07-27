U.S. News
Boeing machinists who build fighter jets reject contract, plan strike

The proposed four-year contract would boost yearly pay to more than $100,000 a year.

By Allen Cone
A large American flag is hoisted behind a Boeing F/A-18 E1 Super Hornet jet before dedication ceremonies at the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood, Mo., on August 3, 2024. Machinists at three plants in the St. Louis area the product fight jets rejected a contract. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A large American flag is hoisted behind a Boeing F/A-18 E1 Super Hornet jet before dedication ceremonies at the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood, Mo., on August 3, 2024. Machinists at three plants in the St. Louis area the product fight jets rejected a contract. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Several thousand Boeing union workers at three St. Louis-area plants who build fighter jets are planning to go on strike after rejecting a proposed contract Sunday that would pay an average of than $100,000 per year.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers at Boeing factories in St. Louis and St. Charles in Missouri and Mascoutah in Illinois voted against the new contract that included a 20% wage increase over four years.

The contract for District 837 members will expire at 11:59 p.m. CDT at which point there is a seven-day cooling-off period before a strike could start.

In all, there are 16,000 employees at the three locations, according to St. Louis Business Journal Research.

"IAM Union members delivered a clear message: the proposal from Boeing Defense fell short of addressing the priorities and sacrifices of the skilled IAM Union workforce," the union said in a news release. "Our members are standing together to demand a contract that respects their work and ensures a secure future."

Boeing and the union representing the machinists on Thursday reached an agreement on a four-year contract that would boost annual salaries to $102,600 with an 8% increase in the first year and 4% for the other three years.

"This contract puts money in members' pockets, protects healthcare access, and ensures our members have a voice in future health decisions all while respecting the skill and dedication IAM workers bring to Boeing's critical defense programs," IAM Union International President Brian Bryant said after the tentative contract.

The total increase would be 40% when including other benfits. There was a $5,000 ratification bonus.

Boeing said the current average hourly pay of $35 is $6 higher than three years ago.

"The IAM Union remains committed to achieving a fair contract that meets the needs of our members," the union said. "The IAM Union looks forward to returning to the bargaining table with Boeing's leadership to deliver meaningful improvements that support the well-being and livelihoods of IAM members and their families."

IAM, with approximately 600,000 active and retired workers, is one of North America's largest and most diverse industrial trade unions. They represent workers in aerospace/airlines, defense, shipbuilding, railroads/transit, healthcare and automotive in the United States and Canada.

"We're disappointed our employees voted down the richest contract offer we've ever presented to IAM 837 which addressed all their stated priorities," Dan Gillian, Boeing Air Dominance vice President, said in a statement, obtained by KSDK-TV. "We've activated our contingency plan and are focused on preparing for a strike. No talks are scheduled with the union."

Last year, Boeing machinists in the Pacific Northwest were in a 54-day strike that shut down airplane production. Ultimately, they agreed to an immediate pay boost of 13% and a total of 44% over four years when compounded.

Boeing has more than 170,000 employees worldwide.

The vote came two days before Boeing plans to announce its second-quarter earnings.

