U.S. News
July 27, 2025 / 11:07 PM

Coast Guard recovers 3 bodies following plane crash off California

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Coast Guardsmen on Sunday recovered three bodies from the Pacific Ocean after a small plane crashed off the California coast the night prior.

The twin-engine Beechcraft airplane with three people on board crashed at about 10:55 p.m. PDT Saturday between 200 and 300 yards off of Point Pinos, Monterey, Calif. It had departed from San Carlos Airport on the San Francisco Bay.

A search-and-rescue operation was launched involving local and state law enforcement assets and Coast Guard boats and helicopters, resulting in the body of one occupant being recovered at about 3 a.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The plane's fuselage was then located shortly before 6 a.m. by a Cal Fire drone, with U.S. Coast Guardsmen recovering the bodies of the two remaining occupants of the plane at 6:31 a.m and 9:08 a.m.

Related

The U.S. Coast Guard called off the search later Sunday. The operation lasted a combined 13 hours with 346 miles of trackline searched over a search area of about 100 square miles, it said.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office late Sunday identified the victims as Steven Eugene Clatterbuck, 60, of Salinas, Calif., James Vincent, 36, and Jamie Lee Tabscott, 44. Both Vincent and Tabscott were from Monterey.

"The family and friends of the deceased have expressed that they wish to extend their gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "They ask for privacy during this difficult time."

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board said on X it was investigating.

Latest Headlines

Boeing machinists who build fighter jets reject contract, plan strike
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boeing machinists who build fighter jets reject contract, plan strike
July 27 (UPI) -- Several thousand Boeing union workers at three St. Louis-area plants who build fighter jets are planning to go on strike after rejecting a proposed contract.
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
July 27 (UPI) -- Authorities are seeking the suspect in the deaths of a couple hiking on a trail at a state park in Arkansas. Their two children were with them and unharmed.
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
July 27 (UPI) -- Police arrested a 42-year-old man, Bradford James Gille, 42, of Afton, Mich., in the Saturday stabbings of 11 people in a Traverse City, Mich., Walmart.
At least 3 dead in train derailment in Germany
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
At least 3 dead in train derailment in Germany
July 27 (UPI) -- Two cars of a passenger train derailed in southwest Germany on Sunday night, killing at least three people and injuring 34, according to emergency services.
Lawmakers clash on potential Maxwell pardon but work together on bill
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Lawmakers clash on potential Maxwell pardon but work together on bill
July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said that he would have "great pause" if President Donald Trump pardoned Ghislaine Maxwell, but deferred to Trump.
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
July 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. government and Qatar will finalize a deal next week for Qatar to give the U.S. Air Force a jet to be Air Force One.
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
July 27 (UPI) -- A second whistleblower came forward in the appointment of Emil Bove to an appellate court judgeship, saying he told attorneys to flout court orders.
11 stabbed at northern Michigan Walmart; suspect in custody
U.S. News // 1 day ago
11 stabbed at northern Michigan Walmart; suspect in custody
July 26 (UPI) -- An attacker has been arrested after randomly stabbing 11 victims who required hospitalization late Saturday afternoon at a Walmart in Traverse City, Mich.
Calif., Illinois may fight new Texas congressional maps with their own
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Calif., Illinois may fight new Texas congressional maps with their own
July 26 (UPI) -- As the Texas Legislature plans to redraw congressional maps, the governors of California and Illinois may devise new borders before the 2026 elections.
Judge throws out federal suit on Illinois, Chicago sanctuary policies
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge throws out federal suit on Illinois, Chicago sanctuary policies
July 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge threw out the Trump administration's lawsuit against Illinois, Cook County and Chicago sanctuary policies that ban assisting in immigration-related matters.

Trending Stories

2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff

Follow Us