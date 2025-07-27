U.S. News
July 27, 2025 / 6:56 PM

Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park

By Allen Cone
Devil's Den State Park in Washington County, Ark., was part of the Ozarks. Photo Arkansas State Parks/X
Devil's Den State Park in Washington County, Ark., was part of the Ozarks. Photo Arkansas State Parks/X

July 27 (UPI) -- "All available resources are being used" to find the suspect in the deaths of a couple hiking on a trail at a northwest Arkansas state park, Col. Mike Hagar of the Arkansas State Police said Sunday.

Clinton David Brink, 43, and his wife, Cristenb Amanda Brinks, 41, were killed at Devil's Den State Park near Fayetteville in Washington County on Saturday afternoon, state police said. The couple, who recently moved to Prairie Grove from another state, were hiking with their daughters, 7 and 9, who were not injured.

They are safe and in the custody of relatives, police said.

"I want to thank the public and our media partners for their support as we pursue the man responsible for this heinous crime," Hagar said in a statement. "We are using all available resources to apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice."

Assisting are local, state and federal law enforcement.

The 2,500-acre park is in a remote and rural area, including rugged terrain with thick vegetation and no cellphone service. The park includes several trails and 20 miles for horseback riding.

The park is in Lee Creek Valley of the Boston Mountains, which are part of the Ozarks. It was selected as a state park in the 1930s, and developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a work relief program established during the Great Depression.

Devil's Den also includes caves, an 8-acre man-made lake for fishing and boating, as well as a swimming pool. Campsites and cabins are also available.

Police were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. local time Saturday.

Investigators have not released the circumstances of the situation but have launched a double homicide investigation.

They are asking for the public' help in identifying the suspect.

"Investigators are asking those who visited the park on Saturday to check cellphone photos and videos or GoPro camera footage for images of the suspect," according to the police statement.

Also, people nearby are asked to check their home security camera footage.

The state police believe he is a White man with a medium build who was carrying a backpack.

Police said he was driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda.

The vehicle may have been going on State Highway 170 to State Highway 220 near the park.

There is increased law enforcement in all of the state parks.

"We are praying for the family and friends of the victims, and know that law enforcement will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice," Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted on X.

