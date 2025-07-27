U.S. News
July 27, 2025 / 4:13 PM

11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Bradford James Gille of Afton, Mich., is in custody after the stabbing off 11 people in a Traverse City, Mich., Walmart. File photo by Justin Lane/EPA
Bradford James Gille of Afton, Mich., is in custody after the stabbing off 11 people in a Traverse City, Mich., Walmart. File photo by Justin Lane/EPA

July 27 (UPI) -- Police arrested a 42-year-old man in the Saturday stabbings of 11 people in a Traverse City, Mich., Walmart.

Bradford James Gille, 42, of Afton, Mich., was named as the alleged attacker during a press conference at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

He was not injured in the attack, said Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea, who confirmed that Gille acted alone, and his weapon was a folding knife. He faces charges of one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

As of Sunday afternoon, two of the victims were still in serious condition. The rest are in fair condition, and one was treated and released, said ​​Dr. Thomas Schermerhorn, the chief medical officer at Munson Medical Center. He said all the victims are expected to survive.

Related

"Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we're thankful for the swift action of first responders. We'll continue working closely with law enforcement during their investigation," Walmart said in a statement.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she has been in contact with law enforcement about the "horrible news."

"Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence. I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect," she tweeted.

Munson Healthcare is caring for the victims remaining in the hospital.

"Our dedicated team of physicians, surgeons, nurses, clinicians, and support staff remain focused on providing a healing environment for all those affected by this tragic incident," Munson Healthcare said in a statement on Sunday. "We are working on providing additional emotional support for our employees in light of this incident. We extend our continued support to the victims and their families during this very difficult time."

Angela Helfrich was at Walmart with her fiance during the attack. She told ClickOnDetroit that bystanders were comforting two of the people stabbed as other customers chased the attacker out of the store and held him in the parking lot until police arrived.

"It was just very panicky, very scary," Helfrich said. "I've never witnessed anything like that, and I've lived in Traverse City my whole life. I was way too close. That could have been me or my family, and I feel awful for all the victims and their families."

Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who lives in Traverse City, said in a statement, that "along with the whole Traverse City community, Chasten and I are shaken by the awful and senseless violence at Walmart earlier today. We're thinking of everyone affected and hoping and praying for speedy recovery for all those who were injured."

Traverse City is a popular vacation destination at the southern end of Lake Michigan's Grand Traverse Bay in northern lower Michigan. The city had a year-round population of 15,707 in 2023, but the population there and in nearby communities swells greatly during the summer months.

Latest Headlines

U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
July 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. government and Qatar will finalize a deal next week for Qatar to give the U.S. Air Force a jet to be Air Force One.
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
July 27 (UPI) -- A second whistleblower came forward in the appointment of Emil Bove to an appellate court judgeship, saying he told attorneys to flout court orders.
11 stabbed at northern Michigan Walmart; suspect in custody
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
11 stabbed at northern Michigan Walmart; suspect in custody
July 26 (UPI) -- An attacker has been arrested after randomly stabbing 11 victims who required hospitalization late Saturday afternoon at a Walmart in Traverse City, Mich.
Calif., Illinois may fight new Texas congressional maps with their own
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Calif., Illinois may fight new Texas congressional maps with their own
July 26 (UPI) -- As the Texas Legislature plans to redraw congressional maps, the governors of California and Illinois may devise new borders before the 2026 elections.
Judge throws out federal suit on Illinois, Chicago sanctuary policies
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge throws out federal suit on Illinois, Chicago sanctuary policies
July 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge threw out the Trump administration's lawsuit against Illinois, Cook County and Chicago sanctuary policies that ban assisting in immigration-related matters.
House Democrats demand 'birthday book' from Epstein estate
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House Democrats demand 'birthday book' from Epstein estate
July 26 (UPI) -- House Democrats are demanding the release of a document held by Jeffrey Epstein's estate that allegedly contains a letter signed by President Donald Trump.
Trump delivers immigration message on Scotland visit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump delivers immigration message on Scotland visit
July 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump played golf in Scotland Saturday morning, teeing it up at his Trump Turnberry golf resort ahead of meetings with European lawmakers and delivering a message.
Man, 18, arrested in fatal shooting at University of New Mexico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man, 18, arrested in fatal shooting at University of New Mexico
July 26 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old man was arrested in the death of a 14-year-old boy and injury of another person while playing video games at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
Tesla shares end week in decline amid third straight quarterly loss
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tesla shares end week in decline amid third straight quarterly loss
July 25 (UPI) -- Tesla's shares declined 1.74% for week, two days after posting lower profits for a third straight quarter amid increased competition and loss of tax credits.
'Doomsday mom' Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to 2 more life sentences
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Doomsday mom' Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to 2 more life sentences
July 25 (UPI) -- Lori Daybell was sentenced to two more life sentences for conspiring with her brother to kill her fourth husband and her niece's former husband in Arizona.

Trending Stories

11 stabbed at northern Michigan Walmart; suspect in custody
11 stabbed at northern Michigan Walmart; suspect in custody
Calif., Illinois may fight new Texas congressional maps with their own
Calif., Illinois may fight new Texas congressional maps with their own
9 dead, 22 injured in 'terrorist' attack in Iran
9 dead, 22 injured in 'terrorist' attack in Iran
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
Judge throws out federal suit on Illinois, Chicago sanctuary policies
Judge throws out federal suit on Illinois, Chicago sanctuary policies

Follow Us